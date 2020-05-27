Murphey, a 5- to 6-year-old male husky mix is a big boy at 73 pounds with beautiful blue eyes. He’s a little hard of hearing, but that doesn’t make this white, brown and tan boy any less lovable.
Contact the Cumberland County Animal Shelter at 931-484-8525 or animalshelter@cumberlandcountytn.gov for more about Murphey and other adoptable pets. The shelter is open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
