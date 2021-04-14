Jaimon Lyons is the new food and beverage manager for the Fairfield Glade Community Club.
General Manager Bob Weber and the board of directors announced the hiring April 5.
Lyons has worked the last seven years in Alaska for Princess Riverside Lodges, a division of Princess Cruises, in multiple roles in food and beverage, including his most recent role of food and beverage manager of Copper River Princess Wilderness Lodge.
Lyons brings strong leadership skills and experience in overseeing day-to-day food and beverage operations, training and development of staff and new and creative ideas for improving guest experiences.
The board said Lyons’ extensive experience and hands-on approach in overseeing daily food and beverage operations will complement the management team and bring a wealth of knowledge that will help meet its mission statement: “Fairfield Glade Community Club will continuously improve the resort lifestyle experience while fostering and promoting a strong sense of community.”
