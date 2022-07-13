The 2022 Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors election continues.
Hank Henning, Bruce Horn and Karen Sharak have provided their biographies and their answers to seven questions posed by the Election Committee. These can all be seen on the Club website, members.fairfieldglade.cc/.
The next major scheduled event is the Meet-the-Candidates Night on July 28, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Center.
The event will be live-streamed, and the video will be available on the website by July 29.
Questions will be posed to the candidates by the Election Committee based on current community events and suggestions received from FGCC members via email.
Submit questions to fgccelection@fairfieldglade.cc by the end of July 15.
Please take a moment to submit questions that are important to you. If they are important to you, they are very likely to be important to our Club.
No questions will be accepted from the floor.
Election ballots for members in good standing as of July 1 will be emailed if the member has an email address on file with the Club. A paper ballot will be mailed if no email address is available.
Ballots will be distributed the week of Aug. 8. A person or company who is a voting member for multiple properties will receive a ballot indicating the number of votes allotted.
Any multiple-property owner wishing to split their votes must request a special paper ballot.
“In good standing” is defined as not being delinquent with respect to payment of assessments, fees and fines.
Voters must use either the link provided in the email sent from FGCC voting service or the provided paper ballot and preaddressed envelope to cast their votes.
Voters must then return their ballot to the independent tabulating agency no later than Sept. 2. Each ballot provides detailed instructions for submitting the vote.
Paper ballots must be postmarked no later than Sept. 2.
The results of the election for the property owner director-at-large position will be announced at the annual membership meeting scheduled for Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at The Center.
