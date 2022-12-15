James R. “Ray” McGrillis was honored with his World War II Navy service with a Quilt of Honor Sunday, Nov. 6, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at Fairfield Glade.
Father Michael Woods, St. Francis pastor, officiated at the robing ceremony with assistance from McGrillis’ daughter, Maureen, of Big Canoe, GA, and members of the church’s Quilt of Honor Committee.
This committee is part of a national organization founded in 2003 to recognize military service members for their service, sacrifice and valor.
The Fairfield Glade resident is just short of his 96th birthday. He has retained his physical skills and sharp mental acuity.
Born in Kingston, PA, on May 27, 1927, he was the oldest in a family of four boys and two girls.
McGrillis’ father, Ray, was fortunate to have a job with the railroad, somewhat alleviating the grinding poverty of the Great Depression. His mother, Flora, busily tended the flock on the homefront.
McGrillis said almost every young man born in the 1920s knew he would be called for military service.
While still a 17-year-old junior at Kingston High School, he wanted to be a U.S. Air Force pilot. Poor eyesight, however, negated that move.
He said he basically walked across the street to the U.S. Navy recruiter, who warmly welcomed him on board. McGrillis officially joined up on his 18th birthday.
Seeing many of his older friends already rotating back to the states in the waning days of the war, McGrillis was concerned about “getting into a least some action” before the war was over.
He wouldn’t have long to wait.
Assigned to the USS Phantom minesweeper, he trained as a fireman first class for two months before he was sent to the Pacific.
During the training, he was assigned to one of the more life-threatening duties on any minesweeper.
Due to the nature of the ships’ duties in removing or detonating mines in harbors, minesweepers were designed with two independent engine compartments on the side of the ship. Each compartment was monitored by one fireman, and while on duty the compartments were sealed off from the rest of the ship.
If a mine exploded, flooding one of those engine compartments and endangering the ship and its 100-man crew, the compartment would not be reopened for any possible rescue. The fireman would essentially be giving up his life to save the ship.
McGrillis was among 11 firemen assigned to serve on duty for four hours and off duty for eight. They received no additional pay.
All countries mined their harbors for protection from naval attack. The Phantom initially cleared mines from Japanese harbors prior to V-J Day in mid-August 1945 and then assigned to duties in other harbors.
McGrillis was discharged from active duty in 1947. He returned to Kingston, enrolled at Penn State and graduated in 1951 with a degree in ceramic engineering. He resigned from the Navy Reserve in May 1950, just prior to the Korean War.
During his college days, McGrillis met Mary Claire Roberts, who he would marry in 1951. The couple had three daughters.
After graduation, he was employed with Union Carbide in Cleveland, OH, and spent 25 years as a technical manager in quality control.
On occasion, his work brought him to Tennessee, where he learned about Fairfield Glade Resort. Upon retiring, the family moved to Fairfield Glade in 1993.
The McGrillises enrolled at St. Francis and immediately became involved in church activities. Mary passed away in 1996, but in those three years she organized many church programs, including the Sharing Shelf food pantry and poinsettia sales benefiting Hospice of Cumberland County.
In addition to being at her side, McGrillis was active on many committees and always available to assist where needed.
McGrillis believes he is the oldest active golfer in Fairfield Glade. He plays in nine- and 18-hole leagues each week.
