The Fairfield Glade Lions Club inducted Sam McAdoo and B.J. Brown at the Jan. 17 meeting at Christ Lutheran Church.
McAdoo is the director of community maintenance for Fairfield Glade and a member of the senior management team.
He was in the U.S. Navy prior to his move here. McAdoo has been in the Glade for 13 years, having moved from Bath, England.
He has a master’s degree in management and a bachelor’s degree in nuclear engineering and marketing. He has four children and three grandchildren.
McAdoo also enjoys motorcycling. He is looking forward to serving the community with the Fairfield Glade Lions.
Lion Deby Senger is his sponsor.
Brown is the managing broker/owner of Crye-Leike Brown Realty. Brown was born and raised in Bledsoe County.
At an early age, he worked in his father’s small service station. In the late ’60s and early ’70s, he helped his mother, who operated a drive-in restaurant called Martha’s Drive Inn.
Brown owned and operated a convenience store and a salon for 10 years before getting into the real estate business. He has been an agent/broker since 1997.
Brown moved to the Glade area 10 years ago from Pikeville. His hobbies include fishing and photography. His commitment to helping serve others was a key factor in his joining the Fairfield Glade Lions.
Lion Bill Bock is his sponsor.
The Fairfield Glade Lions Club is one of the largest Lions Clubs in Tennessee. The Lions organization recognizes the club as one of the most active in serving its community.
Fairfield Glade Lions’ community programs include sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, the student of the month program and youth outreach.
Dinner meetings are at 6 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Christ Lutheran Church, 481 Snead Dr.
Call Bock at 847-610-6200 for more information. Membership is open to both men and women, and a special rate is available for married couples.
Bock can also make a date to visit a meeting at no cost for the first meeting.
The Lions Club motto is, “We serve.”
The best reason for becoming a Lion is the opportunity to do as a group what one cannot hope to achieve on their own, to serve their fellow man and to make the world a better place.
