The many billboards along Peavine Rd. can be both friend and foe to the community.
They help visitors and residents know about services available in Fairfield Glade. But some residents consider the billboards excessive and unsightly.
At a community meeting with Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster on March 9 at The Center, one such resident conveyed those sentiments during a question-and-answer period, saying it seems like the number of billboards along Peavine Rd. “multiply overnight” now that the road’s widening has been completed.
He asked the mayor if there are any regulations or restrictions on them.
Foster said the only road in the county with restrictions on billboards is Lantana Rd. The restrictions were placed by the state, he added.
The mayor later explained to the Sun that the county “has no zoning restrictions, including on signage.”
He said the Fairfield Glade Community Club board of directors had contacted the state on the issue of billboards and was told that Peavine Rd. was not eligible for a designation that might have controlled signage.
Foster said advertising billboards are common along roads leading to resort communities.
“I can’t think of a resort community that I go to that doesn’t have that,” he told the audience of 65 people.
Billboards and other signs line Peavine Rd. unregulated from Interstate 40 to the entrance to Fairfield Glade. Signs within the Glade, however, are regulated by the community club.
FGCC’s signage policy does not specifically mention billboards. But requests for posting of commercial signs must undergo Architectural Control Committee review for “evaluation of aesthetic and other sign erection considerations.”
The Community Club’s Governmental Relations Committee invited Foster to The Center to explain the workings of Cumberland County government to Glade residents. He gave a rundown on the county’s operations such as services, departments, the structure of the county commission, budgeting, funding of schools, and property tax formula.
Foster said the county’s property tax rate “is likely to go down this year.”
“You heard it here first,” he said. The amount of the decrease is to be determined. The tax rate has not changed in five years.
The county’s tax rate currently is $1.5653 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. A property’s assessment is 25% of its appraised value.
As an example, Foster said property with an appraised value of $100,000 is assessed at $25,000, resulting in an annual county property tax of $391.33.
Foster said county residents should look forward to this summer’s opening of the 53,400-square-feet Buc-ee’s convenience store and fuel station under construction on Genesis Rd., at the intersection of I-40 at exit 320. The store is expected to have 120 fuel pumps and an assortment of hot food offerings and snacks.
It will be the first Buc-ee’s store in Tennessee. Buc-ee’s has 41 locations, mostly in Texas.
Foster said Buc-ee’s had considered building a store in adjacent Putnam County but decided instead on Crossville.
The store could provide somewhat of an economic boost to Crossville and Cumberland County as it is expected to hire at least 175 full-time employees above minimum wage.
That, Foster said, might encourage some of the approximately 3,000 Cumberland County residents who work outside the county to work locally instead.
“With gas prices going up the way they are and wages have increased, our hope is that we’ll get that pool to stay home [in Cumberland County] and work,” Foster said.
Foster told Glade residents they also can look forward to enjoying the Cumberland County Fair, which last year was ranked the best among the largest county fairs in Tennessee.
The fair will be held in August.
“So little ol’ Cumberland County can compete with the big guys,” he said.
Foster was queried on the quality of schools in the county.
“We have good, solid schools in Crossville and Cumberland County,” he said, adding that the students do well in state testing.
“We have good teachers, and we have kids that produce. They go to college, they go to trade schools and do well.”
The governor and state legislators are considering redoing a funding formula that potentially could add more than $1 billion in state money for schools, Foster said.
