The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club held a silent auction and luncheon meeting at The Center on Feb. 2, raising funds for Friends of Cumberland County Animal Shelter.
The meeting included an entertaining presentation by Chris Mauch on his favorite subject — wine.
Mauch is a local wine connoisseur who previously worked in the wine industry. He moved to Fairfield Glade from Indiana. He has written “Splendor in the Glass,” a bi-monthly wine column featured in Crossville Chronicle’s Glade Sun weekly newspaper, for over five years. He also hosts a wine club. However, there is a two-year waitlist to join.
Mauch discussed the wine code, signified by the different shapes, styles and coloration of glass used to bottle wine, and the secrets of “reading a bottle by its cover” by noting the symbolism, coloration, wording and numbering on the labels, all of which are privy to the region in which a wine was made, as well as indicative of the bouquet, vintage and process.
“There’s an unknown code, unknown secret to wines,” he said. “Once you know them, wine is easy.”
He was informative and authentic in his commentary, quick-witted in his responses and made it a fun presentation for the membership and guests of the Ladies Club.
Mauch said there are more 1,200 varietals of wine produced in hundreds of countries around the world.
He noted that all of the taste styles from dry and extra dry to semi-sweet, sweet and dolce have to do with residual sugar.
“No, they do not add sugar,” he said. “That’s totally against every imaginable wine-making law — except when you come to Tennessee,” getting a laugh.
He took questions and comments from the audience. Among other questions, he was asked about the differences between cork and screw-cap wines and bottled and boxed wines.
He advised that screw-cap wines were usually regarded as “cheap” but that there were actually many quality wines available in a screw-cap bottle.
However, he did add, “Well, if you’re a romantic, you really like the cork. There’s nothing like sitting at a nice candlelit table … and you pop that cork and it makes that sound,” to which someone in the audience offered a pop simulating the sound of uncorking a bottle.
As for boxed wine, he said it was a good idea but he joked that he lovingly refers to boxed wines as “cardboardeaux,” getting hearty laughs from his audience.
“It’s all about personal taste,” he encouraged.
He was asked about his personal wine collection to which he answered, “My tiny collection is about 1,000 bottles.”
One audience member asked, “It’s your last day on earth and the doctor says to you, ‘You can have one wine of your choice as your last glass of wine,’ what would it be?”
Mauch repeated, “My last day on earth, what wine would I pick?” as he considered it, pacing back and forth on the stage. Then he said, “OK, I’ve got it. Anything that comes in a 5-liter bottle.”
Fairfield Glade Ladies Club is busy planning for their big fundraisers for the year, including their annual Fashion Show set for April 6, as well as their Spring Marketplace on April 29.
