Emmanuel Marti’s Sacre Coeur was chosen Best of Show for the Art Guild at Fairfield Glade’s 2023 Members Judged and Juried Art Show.
Sacre Couer, or “sacred heart,” is a rendition of the beautiful and ancient church on the outskirts of Paris, France. It brought history, faith and culture to the annual show at Plateau Creative Arts Center.
Marti and other winning artists were announced during the Art Guild’s First Fridays Fun and Wine Reception April 7.
The show had 48 member artists enter 118 pieces of art to be judged and juried by the panel of Al Hanson, Beverly Olin and Kay Wode.
Show entries, many of which are for sale, will be on display in the gallery of the Arts Center, at 451 Lakeview Dr., through May 4. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Susan Middleton’s “Peek-a-Boo,” an endearing portrait inspired by her Irish wolfhound, Magnus, won first place in this year’s show.
Tom Neckvatal was awarded second place for his expertly wood-turned showpiece “Fanfare.”
“Lazy Days of Summer,” Debbie Tony’s painting depicting a relaxing still-life river scene with a dinghy and paddles for two, was awarded third place.
Three honorable mention awards were presented:
“Country Road” by Philip Gebbia, a quaint and soothing acrylic painting of a winding country road that looks like home.
“Egyptian Treasure Bracelet,” an intricately beaded design created by Linda Farber and fit for a queen.
“Golden Valley,” Jack Retterer’s glorious autumnal landscape photography.
Eye Centers of Tennessee sponsored the show, which was emceed by Atlas Real Estate’s Tracey Barnes.
Music for the event was provided by acoustic guitarist Al Bonnie.
Also onsite at Plateau Creative Arts Center is Endless Possibilities, a gift shop featuring unique items created by Art Guild members.
Visit www.artguildfairfieldglade.net or Plateau Creative Arts Center on Facebook.
The Art Guild at Fairfield Glade is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization and an equal opportunity provider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.