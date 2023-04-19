Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE... The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Fire Weather Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...All of Middle Tennessee. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...18 to 22 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&