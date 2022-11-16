According to National Geographic, Americans send 64 tons of waste to landfills during their lifetime.
Trash collection and processing costs average much more than recycling collection and processing costs.
National Recycling Day aims to encourage Americans to recycle more and to purchase items made from recycled materials.
There are many other “re’s” to consider and commit to, such as:
Reduce. Buy less plastic and more items in glass or cardboard containers. Only buy things that can be recycled or will decompose.
Reuse. Donate books, clothing, appliances and furniture to a charity. Take reusable canvas grocery bags to the store.
Refuse. Avoid buying things in non-recyclable containers. Refuse Styrofoam and single-use plastics.
Repurpose. Be creative. Find ways to use empty containers or other items to give them a second purpose. Use them in a craft project.
Rethink. Avoid buying items that are not reusable or recyclable. Rethink your habits.
Repair. Fix broken items, if possible, rather than sending them to the landfill or buying a new one.
Restaurant. Take your own containers for to-go boxes or a metal straw to restaurants. Compliment restaurants that offer environmentally friendly choices and request alternatives from those who offer you Styrofoam containers.
Recycle. Take your newspapers, clean paper/cardboard, Nos. 1 and 2 plastics, glass, metal, aluminum and tin to the recycling convenience center.
You can also take more than plastic bags to grocery stores. They will take dry cleaning bags, produce bags, bread bags, ice bags, bubble wrap, air pillows and more.
See recycling articles on the Fairfield Glade website for more information.
