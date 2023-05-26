The 32nd annual Hospice benefit golf tournament was a tremendous success.
The event benefiting Hospice of Cumberland County was played Wednesday, May 10, at Lake Tansi Golf Course with a full field.
The golfers began with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. after enjoying lunch catered by The Flying Pig Restaurant.
The Lake Tansi course was in excellent condition, and the golfers enjoyed the perfect spring weather.
The tournament was divided into three flights based on team scores at the end of play.
Winning the first flight shooting 55 was the team of Mary Vesper, Lars Vesper, Dave King, and Jennifer King.
Second place was won with a score of 56 by Kelly Maddox, Earnie Brown, Mark Caruthers and Milton Brady.
Both the second and third flights were won by scorecard playoffs. Winning the second flight shooting 63 was the team of Mike Dalton, Gerald Brewer, Carl Hedgecoth and Dale Houston.
Second place in this flight was won with a score of 63 by Ron Wood, Terry Richmond, Leonard Pickering and Tom Patrick.
The third flight was won with a score of 66 by Al Andrzejewski, Jack Bass, Jerry Cuevorst and Vernon Bean.
Coming in second in the third flight with a score of 66 was the team of Rich Morgan, Paul Koining, Bob Hathaway and John Hale.
Closest to the pin contests for men were won by Dave King on hole 3, Ferlin Findley on hole 6, Earnie Brown on hole 12 and Lars Vesper on hole 15.
Closest to the pin contests for women were won by Lesley Lincoln on hole 3, Mary Vesper on hole 6 and Lesley Lincoln on hole 15.
Most accurate drives were won by Mary Vesper and Al Andrzejewski, respectively.
Jim Oswald, president of the board of directors of Hospice of Cumberland County, thanked all of those who helped make this tournament such a success.
Hospice appreciate all the players and those who donated hole sponsorships, prizes, gift bag items, services, food, and beverages.
Special thanks were extended to the Lake Tansi Pro Shop, Head Pro Gavin Darbyshire and his staff plus the wonderful, hardworking volunteers from across the county, including representatives from Lake Tansi and Cumberland House Hospice Auxiliary.
Oswald also recognized Sherry Koch for her many years of service in planning, orchestrating and leading the Hospice annual golf tournament.
Businesses who donated hole sponsorships are The Country Cupboard; Flynn Sign Co. Inc.; Golf Capital Learning Center/Greg Wyatt, PGA Professional; Tabors; Bilbrey Funeral Home & Cremation Services; Fairfield Glade Homes Glade Realty; Mitchell Drug Co. Inc.; Crossville Ceramics Tile Outlet Store; Peter J. Rashe, DDS.
Also, Gernt Insurance Group in Memory of Danny & Debbie Hively; Dirk Davidson, M.D.; Zurich Homes, Inc.; Crossville Housing Authority; Dr. Allison Simms Physicians Associates; Whitehead Insurance Group; Highland Federal Savings & Loan Association LLC.
And, Edward Jones Investments/William Dickerson CFP & Pete Bisbee AAMS; Good Times Wine Spirits and Brew; First National Bank of Tennessee; Ben Lomand Connect; Victor A. Shada DO; Durable Products Inc.; Mayberry’s Complete Home Furnishings.
Also, First Bank; Century 21 Fountain Realty LLC; Tri-County Rental Center, LLC; Buckeye Home Medical Equipment; Stacey B. Carlton, MD-An MDVP Affiliated Physician; ERA Venture Real Estate-Leslie Price; Happy Sak Exxon Lake Tansi; One Bank of Tennessee; Caps 4 Kids-Diane Duncan; Midstate Termite & Pest Control Inc.; Genelle Thomas, Realtor-Better Homes and Gardens Gwin Realty; and Cumberland Farmers Co-op.
Hole sponsorships donated by individuals included four by Mary Anne and Carl Nordeen: in memory of Antoinette Thomas, mother of Mary Anne; in honor of Kelly and Gabby Nordeen; in memory of Grandma Virginia Nordeen; and in memory of Robert Thomas, brother of Mary Anne.
Other sponsors are Cece Trachy, in loving memory of Eddie Trachy; in memory of Hospice nurse Dianne Hansen; Julie and Jim Oswald in honor of their parents; Richard Matzelle in loving memory of Neda Matzelle and Rich “Popps” Bates; Don and Sherry Koch in loving memory of their parents; Doris Shanks in loving memory of Paula Shanks Myers; Tim and Susan Tewalt in loving memory of their parents; in loving memory of Ron Cartwright by Liz Cartwright.
And, Genie Day in loving memory of Ed Day; Oz Fundingsland in loving memory of Susan Fundingsland; in memory of Kendra Taylor, who lived a life of service and love; The Boys in memory of Susan Fundingsland; and Thanks Hospice of Cumberland County by Joe and Evelyn Birmingham.
Most of these sponsors have participated in past years. Hospice is grateful for their continued support, and they welcome new sponsors this year.
Hospice also thanks donors of cash, prizes, services, food and beverages: Business Equipment Clinic; PGA Pro Gavin Darbyshire of Lake Tansi Golf Course; The Flying Pig BBQ; Brass Lantern Restaurant; Glade Sun; Cancun Mexican Restaurant; Food City stores in Crossville and Fairfield Glade.
And, Golf Capital Learning Center/PGA Pro Greg Wyatt; Glade Vista; Lake Tansi Village Golf; Don and Sherry Koch; LaCosta Mexican Restaurant; Fairfield Glade Pro Shop; Regions Bank; Jan’s Wine & Liquor; Car Fix; Crossville Save-A-Lot; Spike’s Sports Grille.
Also, MarTel Brands; Cumberland Cove Golf Club; SmartBank; Faye’s Florals; Stonehaus Winery; Fairfield Glade’s Dartmoor Marina and St. George Marina; Fifth Street Market Place; Crossville Chronicle; Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail; Brocco’s Pizza; Selk Cleaning Solutions; Jim and Julie Oswald; Christy’s Pub and Grub; Lantana Lucy’s BBQ; Willow Café & Catering; Hwy. 55 Restaurant and Carl’s Golf Land.
Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Utility District has awarded a grant from Project Hometown Help to support the golf tournament fundraiser. Hospice asks MTNG customers to consider rounding up on their gas utility bill so this community support can continue.
The mission of the nonprofit Hospice of Cumberland County is to provide an enhanced quality of life for those facing terminal illness while addressing the informational, spiritual and practical needs of loved ones facing the loss of a family member.
The annual benefit golf tournament is only successful because of the generosity of all the businesses and friends of Hospice who supported the event.
The money generated will be used to facilitate managed care and comfort to Hospice patients and bereavement care for their families, both in-home and in the six-bed Cumberland House residential facility.
Call Ginny Dyer, Hospice of Cumberland County executive director, at 931-484-4748 or go to cumberlandhospice.com for information or to make a tax-deductible donation
