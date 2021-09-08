A domestic argument between a man and his ex-wife escalated into violence last week when the man was struck by a vehicle and ended up in a regional trauma center and the ex-wife in jail.
Joshua Tyler Dannels, 30, of the Crossville area was taken by Cumberland County Emergency Medical Services ambulance to The University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment of a serious leg injury. Medical helicopters declined to fly because of weather.
Sydney Smith, 28, Sugarbush Dr., is charged with one count of aggravated domestic assault.
She was jailed the same day and released under $7,500 bond.
The incident was reported to Fairfield Glade Police as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Lakewood Dr. at around 12:50 p.m. Aug. 31.
When police arrived on the scene, they were told by the victim that the traffic crash was actually part of an ongoing domestic argument between the estranged couple.
Lakeview Dr. was closed to traffic while the investigation was conducted and Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigator Tom Howard responded to the scene at the request of Fairfield Glade Police.
Smith was located at her home not far from the scene and taken to the Justice Center where she was questioned and later booked on the felony charge.
During that interview, Smith told investigators the Tuesday incident was the latest in an on-going domestic dispute between the two,
Dannels’ condition is not known.
He is out on bond from Sevier County where he is charged with being in possession of a handgun while under the influence in connection with a fatal shooting at Soaky Mountain Waterpark near Sevierville.
Dannels, a former Cumberland County EMS worker, was at the waterpark with a group of friends when a dispute broke out between two women. One woman, identified as Sarah Romine of Knoxville, is alleged to have fired a shot into a vehicle that killed a Loudon County woman.
The shooter worked for American Medical Response (AMR) ambulance service at the time. Dannels was able to post bond and at last check, Romine, 31, charged with second-degree murder, multiple counts of felony assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, remains in jail.
