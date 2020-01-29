Fairfield Glade resident Colleen Mall was appointed to the 9th District county commission vacancy during Tuesday’s monthly meeting. Mall received 14 of the 16 county commissioner votes.
Candidates Larry Brilliant received one vote from John Patterson, 9th District commissioner; and Mark Rosser received one vote from Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner.
Other candidates included Carmin Lynch, former 9th District commissioner for 10 years; and Nico CearGeo, who withdrew his name from consideration prior to the meeting.
Each candidate was allowed up to 10 minutes to present themselves to the county commission.
Mall said, “I have no county government experience … I have no hidden agendas and no preconceived ideas. I have fresh eyes.”
Mall said she had decades of experience coming from the U.S. Army and was the coordinator of 13 hospitals, an executive with Federal Emergency Management Agency and an executive with the Department of Defense in disaster resources working with FEMA at the federal and state level.
She promised her support to the needs and issues of the county and would work hard to represent the 9th District constituents.
“I can contribute and make a difference,” Mall said.
In his presentation, Brilliant said he had decades of public service experience at the executive level working in areas of law enforcement, emergency medical services, firefighting and had served on public boards for many years including now for the Fairfield Glade Fire Department. He also cited his experience as a public servant with experience in economic development.
Lynch said he had served as 9th District commissioner for 10 years and had the experience to fill the vacancy for seven months and the new candidates could make their case during the upcoming election from voters.
Rosser cited his decades of law enforcement experience, public service and training in upper management. He also said he is currently employed by the Fairfield Glade Police Department after serving the Crossville Police Department for many years. He said he would like to work to bring new industry and jobs to the area.
After the presentations, the county commission moved into the nomination process.
Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, who nominated Mall, said, “She has an impressive resume, and her medical and administrative background would be a benefit to the county.”
Stone said she received 26 emails from constituents in the 9th District urging her to support Mall.
Patterson nominated Brilliant and said all of all the candidates were well-qualified but Brilliant was the only one to contact him about working together in the district.
Cooper nominated Rosser and said he felt he was a good candidate for the position and had worked with Rosser’s father for years in the sheriff’s department.
No other candidates were presented.
After winning the appointment, Mall was sworn in by Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and took her seat on the county commission.
Mall was appointed to serve on the following committees: building and grounds, emergency services, environmental, audit, budget and investment. She was appointed to the committees in a unanimous vote.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, did not attend the meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.