On early mornings in the summer months, one can hear lively music playing, lots of singing and water splashing in a pool or lake as Lil McCraycalls out the movements in her tri-weekly Water Aerobics classes.
At 8 a.m. each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, the first group begins at Lake St. George, using foam noodles and hand weights in their work-outs.
As they sing-along to the beat, McCray reminds the seniors to “hold their core” (pelvic and stomach muscles) and smilewhile enjoying the outdoors for their one-hour routine.
On most mornings there are 20-30 men and women rising early for her class.
At 9, McCray begins a deep water routine for those who want a more difficult work-out.
Then at 10, another class begins at Druid Hills outdoor pool, with the same routine and a separate group of seniors for a stimulating one-hour work-out for folks who prefer the pool.
So why would someone who moved to Fairfield Glade a few years ago to retire work so hard?
McCray claims the feedback and joy she feels from folks like her who started water aerobics while recovering from surgery inspires her to reach out to seniors and have fun while getting physically strong.
Even on days when it would be easy to turn over and go back to sleep, she knows folks are waiting for her in the water.
From September-June she conducts two classes three times a week at the indoor pool at The Center in Fairfield Glade, but warm weather seems to bring even more folks to the outdoor venues.
She has choreographed her routines with songs that encourage moving to the beat. They include ’50s, ’60s and ’70s tunes, country selections and Latin melodies.
The students bring new residents to her classes, and soon they, too, get hooked on rising early and feeling better.
McCray is fortunate to have several enthusiastic assistants who volunteer to help instruct classes, since enrollment has grown so large. Lori, Debbie, Suzanne and Sandy rotate classes for her.
For more information about her water aerobic class schedules, call The Center at Fairfield Glade at 931-484-3722 or e-mail McCray at grammylil71@gmail.com.
