The Fairfield Glade Racquet Center is showing support for the community’s fire department with a “just-for-fun” event Saturday, May 20.
All pickleball and tennis players are encouraged to participate in this fundraiser to help Fairfield Glade Fire Department purchase a new truck.
Entry fee is $25 per person, with all proceeds going to the fire department.
Pickleballers can sign up at Playtimescheduler.com for one of two sessions — 8:30 a.m. for players rated 2.0-3.0; and 11 a.m. for players rated 3.25-4.5.
One tennis session is planned for 11 a.m. for all players. Sign up at the Racquet Center at 3511 Wilshire Heights Dr.
Activities will be going on throughout the morning. Head out for music by D.J. and Donna Garrison, a food truck on site from 8:30-10:30 a.m., and more than $1,000 in prizes.
Stop by the Racquet Center’s check-in desk for more information or to donate before the event.
