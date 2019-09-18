Last week’s Music & Memory fundraiser at Spike’s Sports Grille created both.
Names representing the epitome of Cumberland County talent filled Spike’s Stadium Patio area on Peavine Rd. with their brands of sound while supporters made memories of a delightful evening by clapping and swaying to the music, munching on hors d’oeuvres, visiting old friends and meeting new ones.
Proceeds from the event benefit the Cumberland County Music & Memory Initiative, a therapeutic program that has had positive results treating patients with dementia, Parkinson’s disease, pain, depression and other health challenges.
Individuals’ memories of people, places and experiences are closely tied to songs that were playing at the time. Those bits of nostalgia can be captured on a personal playlist that reconnects those with dementia to both their identity and loved ones.
Health-care providers can use a patient’s personalized music to enhance their quality of life and and treatment outcomes.
Last week’s fundraiser was a cooperative effort between the Pat Summitt Foundation, Spike’s Sports Grille, Good Samaritans Society of Fairfield Glade, Fairfield Glade Resident Services and Fairfield Glade Rotary Club, the latter of which began the initiative in Cumberland County as one of its many service projects.
Musicians who performed at the benefit were Jason Howard, Joe West, Dusty Knapp, Jesse Black and Jake Hoot.
Email Frank Horvath at fhorvath@good-sam.org or Edward DeVries at edvphd@gmail.com for more about the Cumberland County Music & Memory Initiative. Information about the program is also available at musicandmemory.org.
