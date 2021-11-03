The Conrad Facility Tours brought nearly 20 residents to get to know more about Fairfield Glade Police Department on Oct. 28.
The tour-takers, who were already convinced they lived in a very safe community, were pleasantly surprised to learn even more about what all the FGPD offers in community policing on top of their regular law enforcement duties.
The tour of the department building starred FGPD Chief Michael Williams as the tour guide.
He brought the tourists around to view firsthand the extent of what the department building houses. He gave information on and showed examples of drug paraphernalia and their associated crimes, firearms and more so residents could be aware, more informed and better protect themselves.
One tourist asked what
the most common crime in Fairfield Glade is, to which Williams answered, “Scams.”
The attendees then were then brought into the training room for a prepared presentation and interactive demonstration on impairment under the influence of alcohol.
Williams kept the presentation candid and relatable while the “average” cup of wine was measured to show how much more someone may be intaking accidentally and the increased impairment as a result.
Then he and Det. Allen Dagly calculated body alcohol concentrations based on type of adult beverage, how much and how often measured against the person’s weight.
Volunteers were then asked to put on the simulation goggles within the range calculated and asked to perform simple tasks that require fine motor skills. Williams also conducted a standardized field sobriety test.
While it was fun to watch the volunteers attempt the challenges, the results were obvious: no amount of impairment is a minimal one.
“If lived here in Fairfield Glade and you’re drinking here in Fairfield Glade, a service we will offer you, if you’re calm and cooperative, is … we’ll come pick you up and take you home,” Williams said. “We’d rather take you home than for you to attempt to drive, because we know we don’t have any taxies or Uber up here.”
The consensus from the tourists was that the tour was very informative and exceptionally entertaining, but they especially wanted to “thank the department for looking out for us.”
