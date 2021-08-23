The Fairfield Glade Ladies Club’s first meeting of the season will be Sept. 1 in The Center at Fairfield Glade.
Doors open at 10 a.m., with the meeting starting at 11 in The Center at Fairfield Glade.
This club’s service project is Cumberland County Schools. The club welcomes all to bring school supplies they wish to donate.
Reservations are required online and by phone at 931-200-9749. They will be accepted from 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23-10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The meeting’s meal is $16 each. The menu will be chicken salad on a bed of assorted greens with fruit kabobs, pasta salad and freshly baked yeast rolls.
A vegan menu is available by request. It includes a chickpea salad with tomato wedges, fruit kabobs and a vegan brownie.
Dessert will be a birthday surprise to belatedly celebrate the group’s 50 years supporting charities and activities in Cumberland County.
Those who want their name in the new membership directory will need to have their renewal or new membership information by this meeting.
Members are encouraged to attend for fun, fellowship and support of the club’s charities.
