The Get Involved Expo brings nonprofits together under one roof at The Center on Oct. 22, to share their information, learn about the different groups, network with other organizations, recruit members and garner interest in volunteering to help make Cumberland County the best place it can be.
Each with specific goals and missions, all the nonprofits represented at the Get Involved Expo cover a broad spectrum of passions and causes, with so many wonderful people who just want to make a difference and be a benefit to the community.
“There’s always a need,” said Pat Nagy with Kids on the Rise.
As long as there is a need, though, Fairfield Glade residents hope to be a part of the volunteerism that Tennessee is known for and fill those needs.
Avid volunteer, Bruce Horn, is very passionate and involved in the community.
He represented many of the organizations who had set up tables for the Expo event. Clad in his Fairfield Glade Resident Services shirt and name tag, he also wore his Vietnam Veteran hat, Honor Air pin, Rotary Club of Fairfield Glade, was talking about the Obed Watershed Association, military organizations and the Veterans and First Responders Memorial group he’s a member of, among others.
When asked if there was an organization he wasn’t a part of he laughed and said, “Well, I’m not a Master Gardener ...
“This is what we do in Fairfield Glade – we volunteer.”
