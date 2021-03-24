The Fairfield Glade Community Club’s Major Capital Projects Committee is seeking an additional member to serve on this important committee.
The purpose of the committee is to coordinate with the stake holders and identify the scope of projects, what the needs are and determine/recommend the most cost efficient and effective way to complete a high-quality project on time and within budget.
The complete committee charter can be reviewed on the FGCC’s member website, fairfieldgladecc
The Racquet Center and Stonehenge Clubhouse projects currently under
construction are both under the pur-view of the Major Capital Projects Committee.
Successful candidates would be team players who have engineering, project management and/or commercial construction experience along with excellent communication and presentation skills.
Applications are available at the Administration Office, 7827 Peavine Rd., or on the FGCC website under member login/admin/board of directors/committees.
Applications should be returned to the Administration Office by April
30.
A résumé is required and should be attached to the application.
In addition, the successful candidate will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.