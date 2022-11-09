On Friday, Nov. 11, the Fairfield Glade Hikers will travel about one hour to Fall Creek Falls State Park to explore several waterfalls.
The group will start at the Nature Center and explore several outlook areas.
They will hike the Gorge Trail with several off-shoots for views and the Woodlawn Trail.
At the halfway point, hikers will have the option of returning to the Nature Center or continuing on a very strenuous trail to the bottom of Fall Creek Falls.
Upon returning to the Nature Center, hikers can view the area museum and a short film.
Fall Creek Falls, at 256 feet, is the highest falls east of the Rocky Mountains.
Hiking footwear and poles are recommended. Pack snacks for the trail, a lunch and ample water.
This is an easy to moderate hike of about 2 miles, with an additional 0.08-mile strenuous option.
Hikers will picnic at the tables outside the newly rebuilt lodge and restaurant.
Any interested hiker is welcome to join the group.
Hikers will meet at The Square pavilion at Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr. between 7:30-7:45 a.m.
Carpools will be formed and information about the hike will be distributed. Departure will be promptly at 8. For those who want to carpool, reimbursement for the driver is $6.
The expected time of return to Fairfield Glade is about 2 p.m. — and slightly later if the longer option is chosen.
Hiking has risks, and safety is a priority on every outing.
The hiking group assumes no collective or individual liability for any mishaps. Hiking is at one’s own risk. Participants should be in good physical condition.
Walking on paved and level surfaces does not compare with hiking on uneven trails with elevation changes and natural obstructions.
Those wishing to participate are asked to assess their level of fitness to the difficulty of the hike to be able to keep up with the group.
Call Bob Obohoski at 678-424-4339 for more information.
