The year 2020 was not one we will likely hold fondly in our memories. We all hope for better days ahead.
With that said, we are pleased to bring you a bit of good news. In spite of the pandemic and its effect on the overall economy, the demand for Fairfield Glade homes was strong, and values rose substantially as a result.
We are happy to report a total of 425 resale homes sold in 2020, at an average price of $257,111. That is just three homes short of the previous year’s total and at an average of $34,420 more per home — all during a period of restricted travel and less moving about due to the pandemic.
Fewer of our neighbors put a “For Sale” sign in their yard last year as well. And when they did, the sign was gone in 63 days on average. That’s nine days less time than the previous year.
It’s important to remember that homes purchased and renovated for new buyers is also beneficial because it helps elevate the value of all Fairfield Glade properties.
A look at the past 10 years is even more encouraging. Beginning with 170 homes sold in 2011, the trend has been ever upward, reaching the 425 mark in 2020.
During this period, days on the market decreased dramatically from 167 to 63. And, most importantly, average selling price increased from $167,000 to $257,000.
The growing popularity of Fairfield Glade, of course, makes all this good news possible. Much of the credit goes to you and every other participating homeowner/member who has helped us … in the words of our Vision Statement …“continue to be a growing resort/retirement community, and one of the best-value master-planned communities in the U.S.”
Although spoken many decades ago, Teddy Roosevelt’s words seem very relevant today …
“Every person who invests in well-selected real estate in a growing section of a prosperous community adopts the surest and safest method of becoming independent. For real estate is the basis of wealth”
