"People's participation is the essence of good governance.” — Narendra Modi, prime minister, India
We are using this month's Magnified to point out the importance of this year's Fairfield Glade Community Club annual meeting. Too often we as members look at the annual meeting announcement and think, why bother? I can find out who won the election in tomorrow's paper. But, this year is different.
First of all, there was only one candidate for each position, so there was no need for an election. While we will have no election results to announce, we will have the usual year-in-review report, and a presentation by our treasurer regarding the 2018 financial statement audit. And when finances are discussed, we should all be interested.
But the really exciting news is that Phil Smith will be presenting the Strategic Planning Committee's recommendations regarding our strategic plan, along with our five-year plan. This is our road map into the future, and it is extremely important that you hear this information directly, so you can give your input to the board prior to any action on their suggestions.
Of equal importance is the presentation by our Food and Beverage Committee of their recommendations for our Food Service operation.This is an important topic that has been scrutinized and discussed for the past several years. The annual meeting is your chance to hear and respond to their recommendations prior to the board taking any action in late October.
At the conclusion of these presentations, the floor will be open for comments from the membership. Keep in mind this is an annual members meeting and not a board meeting. Therefore, it is strictly informational, and no formal board decisions or actions will take place at the meeting. It is our hope that the membership will hear and digest what is said and provide the board needed input prior to any action being taken.
As you can see, this is a very important meeting. It is our sincere hope you will attend and encourage those of your friends who are members to join you.
Community involvement isn't just important, it's essential. We look forward to seeing you on Sept. 20, 10 a.m. at the Community and Conference Center.
