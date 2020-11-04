We asked for feedback from those we feed. Here’s what you told us.
First off, thank you for your continued support of our food service facilities. Based on your requests for improvement in this area, we wanted to report on our approach and progress toward upgrading your overall dining experience in Fairfield Glade.
In January 2019, an ad hoc Food and Beverage Committee was formed to address our food service program and develop recommendations for future offerings. In March 2019, the committee conducted a survey of the membership asking for your opinions on how we might improve operations, particularly our menus.
We analyzed your responses to all our questions and selected those most representative of the membership as a whole.
The following areas were specifically noted (over 50% response rate) as being in need of attention and improvement: service, quality of food, price, variety of menu choices and menu preferences for future consideration.
So, what progress have we made?
Current patrons of Stonehenge Grille have indicated improvement since the original survey. More specifically, Stonehenge has become a favorite restaurant choice, food variety has improved, smaller portions with a smaller charge have become available, and comfort food has been added to the menu.
Breakfast items include pancakes and French toast as well as the basic eggs, meat and potatoes. A cup of soup/half sandwich option has returned and the steak offering is available, as well as fresh fish options.
The most requested items — a hamburger, Reuben sandwich and the strawberry salad — are back on the menu.
The ambiance at Stonehenge has been improved with the remodeled dining room and the addition of outdoor covered seating. The kitchen will be remodeled this winter to allow for an expanded menu and quicker food preparation. Food quality, menu variety and food prices have all improved and will continue to do so.
Essentially, all items noted as problematic in the original survey have improved dramatically based on the survey results this year, with only one exception. The membership requested that tip percentages and amounts be printed on the check to assist with computing server tips. This particular request has not been acted upon since our F&B team is of the opinion tip dollars would be reduced with this approach.
Like most restaurants, our servers are paid less than minimum wage, and their tip income should enable them to make far more than minimum wage. This enables restaurants to keep menu prices lower by keeping payroll costs for service lower.
Assume a member and a few friends come in for a gathering and generally only order a cup of coffee each at $2. They get refills several times and stay for an hour. Assume one person pays the bill ($8). The calculated tip, if printed on the bill, would be $1.20 at 15%, $1.60 at 20% or $2 for 25% tip. Should that server have to wait that table, refill coffee cups for an hour or more and then receive as little as $1.20 for a tip? This is why calculated percentage printed on the check or bill can be problematic.
We all want to have and keep the best employees. And in order to attract and keep quality personnel, they must be compensated adequately to entice them to drive all the way to Fairfield Glade when there are many other work options open to them closer to where they live.
The charges for food and beverages should not be the sole determining factor for calculating a server’s tip. It should be payment for the quality of treatment, as well as the time it takes to serve you.
A server only gets tips on the tables assigned to her/him and if a table is occupied for an extended time, the server’s pay is reduced. A suggested 20% tip can be used for good service and even more for excellent service, but the tip should be based on more than just the cost of the food and beverages.
Improving your resort lifestyle experience continues to be the commitment of your senior management team, the F&B staff, the Food & Beverage Committee and the Board. We will continue to identify opportunities and upgrade our service offering in an effort to demonstrate that commitment.
As a reminder, the last day Stonehenge Grille will be open this year was Oct. 31 as we will begin the addition and renovation to the kitchen as well as exterior improvements starting Nov. 2.
We will reopen Fireside Lounge and Legends on Nov. 3, with hours of operation 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
Due to COVID-19, we will not have the breakfast buffet on Sundays but instead do the normal breakfast menu only until 1 p.m.
Come visit us soon. We look forward to feeding you!
