It’s possible to be drowning in information and still thirst for knowledge. That’s why our communication effort is always a work in progress.
Have you felt lately that the Fairfield Glade Board or the administration is sending you one message after another?
In fact, we have been. These are unprecedented times that require an extraordinary communication effort relevant to COVID-19.
That, on top of everything else we want to share with you, can be overwhelming. Not only for you, but for us as well. That is why we continually look for better ways to get you facts, explanations, suggestions and other bits of knowledge to keep you as informed and up to date as possible on all things Fairfield Glade.
Our routine communication channels span a variety of media. In addition to traditional print and video sources, many members rely on social media — Facebook, Twitter and Instagram — for Community Club news and information.
Our routine editions of Magnified, the monthly Across The Board and our Treasurer’s Update are distributed directly to members via e-blast, while also being released to local print media for publication.
General information on Fairfield Glade activities is provided through the Weekly Bulletin in the Glade Sun, as well as in our Friday e-blast, This Week in Fairfield Glade. This information is also in the Glade Sun’s lifestyle lineup of information. On-site dining information is shared through the Food & Beverage e-blast on Tuesday.
The member side of the Community Club website contains a Google Calendar at the bottom of the Home page highlighting upcoming events.
You’ll also discover a wealth of information from videos of Community Club meetings to Board of Directors contact information, Board Committee membership rosters, Committee charters and minutes of committee meetings on the member side of the website.
Telephone and email contact information for members of the Board of Directors is listed on our website, enabling you to contact us individually or collectively for dialogue. We also have other personal two-way communication opportunities between members of the Community Club and members of the Board of Directors. For example, on the Wednesday before the fourth Thursday of the month beginning at 8:30 a.m., there is an open session of the monthly Board of Directors workshop held in the Community & Conference Center.
On the fourth Thursday of each month, the open monthly Board of Directors meeting is at 9 a.m. in the Community & Conference Center. Opportunities for public comment, questions and dialogue with the Board are provided at both meetings.
Likewise, any time we have a Town Hall meeting on a particular subject, we provide an opportunity for a two-way dialogue with the Board. Members of the Board also collectively spend more than 30 hours per month actively engaged with more than 100 members of the community who volunteer to participate on the 15 Board Advisory Committees.
Community Club members may also sign up for specific interest emails such as Golf Updates, Racquet Sports Updates, the Police Chief’s Report, as well as receiving up-to-date information from members of the Community Club Senior Management.
Someone once said, communication works for those who work at it. We want you to know we work hard every day to bring you the essential, the helpful, and the interesting in the form of Fairfield Glade news and information. At the same time, we’re always on the lookout for ways to improve our communication effort. If, after reviewing the information and communication sources above, you have ideas for making them more effective, we invite you to share your thoughts and suggestions with us.
We are stronger when we listen. And smarter when we share.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.