Fifty-one thousand times last year, the phone rang in The Center.
Most often, it was someone calling with a question which we answered if we could, or redirected the call to someone who could, if we couldn’t.
The Center at Fairfield Glade Resort could therefore be called the information center.
Ninety-eight thousand times in 2021, someone walked through the doors of The Center.
It could be for business reasons or pleasure, or maybe just to ask for directions to some location within our community. You might therefore be tempted to call The Center the visitor center.
How many birthday party guests would you guess The Center hosts each year? Last year, it was just under 1,500.
That’s a lot of years celebrated, but who’s counting?
Over 8,500 individuals got down to business in one of The Center’s meeting rooms. You could, therefore, call The Center the conference center.
In fact, we did call it that until recently, when we realized the facility had totally outgrown that name.
In case you’re not aware, the Fairfield Glade division that operates The Center also manages the indoor and outdoor pools, the library, The Classroom, mini golf, pickleball courts at The Center and the Trackman room.
In total, that gave 45,000 people in bathing suits the opportunity to lay out by, sit next to, work on their tans or swim in one of our three swimming pools.
Another 9,000 putted around the turning windmill blades on the mini golf course, while 10,000 pickleball players left our courts happily exhausted.
We should also mention 372 golfers played 1,183 rounds of golf on Stay & Play packages marketed and booked through The Center.
And 120 community events were planned and managed by employees of The Center.
With the opening of The Grove in 2021, The Center was even more the center of activity at Fairfield Glade. Working with our new developer, over 19,000 people were brought in and entertained at The Grove last year, in spite of a slow start in June and July due to weather issues.
The Center and the division that operates it are extremely important to Fairfield Glade as well as the resort lifestyle our community offers.
It’s why we call it The Center.
