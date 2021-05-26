The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors is currently reviewing streetlights located in Fairfield Glade. There are 290 streetlights; 46 are located at major road intersections, and 244 are scattered across various neighborhoods. Several of our residents prefer having streetlights, and others prefer a more rural-like “dark sky.” We have reviewed data obtained from the Fairfield Glade Police Department and found no reports involving automobile accidents, pedestrian injuries, or burglaries, where streetlights would have prevented those types of incidents.
Currently, there are no plans to add new streetlights in Fairfield Glade. In the future, when a streetlight in a neighborhood “burns out,” it will be reviewed for safety concerns. If no safety concerns are found to exist, the affected streetlight could be removed. Also, in future Magnified articles, we will discuss how to safely light residential homes for protection and provide recommendations for walking pets on streets at night. There will also be future articles related to safely enjoying “dark skies.”
When Peavine Road construction is finished, VEC will install streetlights at the following locations:
·Peavine and St. George
·Peavine and Westminster Court
·Peavine and Snead Drive/Dartmoor Drive
·Peavine and Gilford Terrace
·Peavine and Howard Terrace
·Peavine and Cromwell
·Peavine and Snead/Warehouse Road
·Peavine and Westchester/Catoosa Boulevard
There will not be streetlights at Peavine and Lakeview Dr., nor Peavine and Eagle Lane/Stonehenge Dr., as there will be traffic lights at those intersections.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.