With this edition of Magnified, we begin a series of staff profiles to acquaint you with the people of Fairfield Glade Community Club — who they are and what they do, on the job and in life. We begin with Executive Administrative Manager Pat Davis.
Pat's association with Fairfield Glade actually precedes her job tenure with Fairfield Glade Community Club, having started with the developer, FCI, in the spring of 1978.
At that time, FCI managed all club owned facilities and amenities. Pat's then boss, the vice president of finance, was the developer representative on the Community Club Board of Directors. Keeping the minutes of the board's meetings was therefore on Pat's job description. So she was up to speed you might say, on everything relevant to the Community Club when the takeover took place. It was an obvious hire for the club.
In her capacity as executive administrative manager for the club's general manager, Bob Weber, Pat continues to work closely with the board, attending meetings, taking notes, etc. It should be noted that Pat takes those notes in shorthand, a skill that is rare today. And if you could decipher her shorthand notes, you'd come across the names of nine general managers she has worked with during her tenure with the club.
Pat's days are spent mostly in the administration building, and she can be spotted most anywhere in the facility attending to business for the GM and the board. She also works with the human resources department preparing the club's employee newsletter, the "Flash.”
Pat is married and has two grown children, both living in Nashville.
On weekends, Pat is an amateur "picker,” combing the garage sales and estate sales for items she can include in the silent auctions she stages in the office breakroom to raise funds for her charity of choice, Alzheimer's Tennessee. Pat also volunteers and works closely with their annual Plateau Walk.
Pat Davis is as much a fixture of Fairfield Glade as the buildings she has seen go up during her 40-plus year tenure. Jokingly, Pat points out that her Fairfield Glade career has exceeded the span of a few of those buildings she watched being built such as the former Lodge and the Fairfield Conference Center, both of which have been replaced by newer structures.
"When I started working here I wasn't married, had no children and was the 'baby' in the office,” Pat told us. "Now the baby in the office could be my grandchild. I have been blessed for sure that FCI decided to hire me coming up on 42 years ago."
Aristotle once said, "We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then is not an act, but a habit."
For Fairfield Glade Community Club, Pat is reflective of that wise old adage. And has been for almost 42 years. We feel blessed to have her.
• • •
