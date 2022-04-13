Angela McNeil, 30 YEARS
Payroll Accounting Clerk, Finance
Thirty years have passed since Angela McNeil’s first day of work at the Community Club.
Back in March 1992 Angela started working at Druid Hills Pro Shop in the merchandise receiving department checking and pricing all the golf merchandise.
Eventually Angela and the receiving department moved over to the Administration building and receiving merchandise for the Racquet Center was added to her responsibilities.
During the next 20 years Angela was involved in not only receiving merchandise, but counting inventories at all the pro shops, Racquet Center, snack bars and restaurants. Fun memories (not really) include donning coveralls and heading to the freezer at the restaurants for inventories there, going through multiple software conversions and multiple changes in personnel.
Around 2012, Angela decided she needed a change and expressed an interest in learning something new. (She’s a lifetime learner!) We happily moved her into processing payroll, where she remains today.
During Angela’s time at FGCC, she has been the recipient of multiple awards including Employee of the Year in 1998, Employee of the Year in 2005, Team Player in 2010, Employee of the Month in 2011, Standing O’s in 2012, 2013 and 2014 and Behind the Scenes in 2014.
All these awards speak volumes regarding her work ethic and character.
She has raised a beautiful daughter during her 30 years here, and she has gone from raising miniature dachshunds to being a crazy cat lady who loves her fur babies.
Thanks, Angela for a great 30 years — and we’re excited to have you around for many years to come.
— Angie Clanton, manager
Carol Bennett, 20 YEARS
Snack Bar Attendant,
Heatherhurst Snack Bar
Carol Bennett is celebrating her 20th anniversary at Heatherhurst Snack Bar.
It has been an amazing second career providing wonderful food and service to all the Heatherhurst customers over the past 20 years.
She always has a smile and a kind word to greet her customers and coworkers.
We want to thank Carol for the past 20 years and look forward to many more.
— Jeff Houston, manager
Ted Lancaster, 10 YEARS
Starter Ranger
Heatherhurst Pro Shop,
Ted is celebrating 10 years as a starter/ranger at Heatherhurst golf course.
Ted started his excellent adventure 10 years ago and we hope he has many more years to go.
Ted is an excellent golfer and a past club champion who understands his position from the golfer’s and ranger’s standpoint.
We want to thank Ted for the past 10 years.
— Jeff Houston, manager
Chris Selvage, 10 YEARS
Snack Bar Attendant,
Heatherhurst Snack Bar
Chris Selvage is celebrating 10 years at Heatherhurst Snack Bar.
Chris always has a kind word and a warm smile for everyone she comes in contact with.
Her warmth with her fellow employees and customers make her a fantastic employee and friend to all.
Thank you, Chris, for the past 10 years, and we look forward to many more years ahead of us.
— Jeff Houston, manager
Pam Wolschon, 10 YEARS
Snack Bar Attendant,
Heatherhurst Snack Bar,
Pam is celebrating 10 years at Heatherhurst Snack Bar.
You always know Pam is at work when you hear the music playing.
Always quick with a smile and a laugh, we want to thank Pam for the past 10 years and look forward to many years ahead.
— Jeff Houston, manager
Adam Auckland, 5 YEARS
Marina Attendant
Dartmoor Marina
Congratulations to Adam Auckland, who is celebrating his five-year service anniversary with the Community Club and Dartmoor Marina.
Adam is an outstanding young man and a great asset to the Dartmoor team! He has a high level of commitment and dedication to our Marina and truly understands the importance of excellent customer service and placing our customers first.
Over the past two years he has volunteered to work a fourth and sometimes fifth day during the week to keep our operations running smoothly during the season when the additional coverage was needed. That’s dedication!
Adam does not look for personal recognition but will tell me when one of his fellow attendants has done a good job.
The Dartmoor Team really enjoys working with “Double A”. He is our computer keyboard wizard, and many times our attendants will defer to Adam to issue fishing licenses and registration renewals just to watch his right hand “fly over the keys.”
During Adam’s time away from the Marina, he enjoys working on landscaping projects, pet care, house sitting, and he volunteers at the Crossville Memorial Military Museum providing customers with tours and sharing his knowledge of the artifacts from the Civil War to current-day conflicts.
Adam, thank you for all your contributions over the past five years to make the Dartmoor Marina a successful operation.
We are fortunate to have Double A as a part of our Dartmoor Team and we will continue to count on your support and contributions in the upcoming seasons.
— Bob Sharkey, manager
Ruth Cole, 5 YEARS
Starter Ranger,
Heatherhurst Pro Shop
Ruth is celebrating five years at Heatherhurst as a starter/ranger.
Ruth is wonderful with the customers and always provides a helping hand to her fellow employees.
We want to thank Ruth for the past five years of service.
— Jeff Houston, manager
John Gendall, 5 YEARS
Marina Attendant,
St. George Marina
Happy fifth anniversary! Thank you, John, for 5 dedicated years of service at St. George Marina.
It has been a pleasure to have you on our team, and you are an outstanding and professional employee.
Thanks John!
— Tom Sawyer, manager
Meryl Hutson, 5 YEARS
Snack Bar Attendant,
Dorchester Snack Bar
Meryl is one of our most experienced snack bar team members and has been a valuable part of that staff for the past five years.
She is an energetic, upbeat person to be around, and that comes out when interacting with our customers on a daily basis.
We look forward to many more years of having her with us.
— Jack Sixkiller, manager
Sandee Kapustik, 5 YEARS
Pool Attendant,
The Center,
Sandee has been a true pleasure to work with the past five years. She has shown what customer service and hospitality are all about.
Sandee has led our team at Druid Hills Pool through a pandemic, one of our busiest seasons hosting over 9,000 visitors, and numerous thunderstorms!
Sandee has accomplished hosting pool parties, provided cabana food service, and maintained a clean and happy place for our residents and guests to make memories.
In her spare time, she jumps in on the desk at The Center as an attendant, greeting and guiding with her wonderful smile and her “It’s my pleasure” attitude.
We are privileged to have her on our team and look forward to having her with us for our future!
Thank you, Sandee — you put the “zing” in “amazing!”
— Abby Julian, manager
Dee Dee NeeSmith, 5 YEARS
Transaction Processing Specialist,
Finance
Dee has the ability to adjust to any change that gets thrown her way and always steps up to the challenge. She always comes in with a smile that brightens up the room.
Dee’s strongest quality is making everyone feel appreciated and respected.
She is one of the first employees a member meets when they move to Fairfield Glade. She greets them with a smile, a silly joke, and will spend every minute they need to make sure they have all their questions answered.
She treats the members, and fellow employees, with such a caring approach where everyone feels they are the most important person to her.
Thank you for the time and commitment you have shown the company these last five years. We appreciate your energy, your kindness, and all the work you do, the home cooking you bring in, but most of all, we appreciate you.
Congratulations on the first five years and hoping there are many more.
— Amy Kincaid, manager
Trish Pflug, 5 YEARS
Marketing Coordinator,
Marketing
Trish has done some amazing things since joining the Fairfield Glade team five years ago.
Trish started working in The Center as an arts & crafts attendant, then she moved into a full-time position supporting Abby [Julian] as an events assistant.
Trish is very creative and, in addition to having an interior design background, being proficient in CAD and photography, Trish also had an interest in supporting the marketing team as the marketing coordinator.
Trish has a great attitude and really enjoys working with and supporting other departments.
Trish’s efforts have helped us position Fairfield Glade as a wonderful place to live and visit.
We join Trish in celebrating five years on the Fairfield Glade team.
Congrats, Trish — we can’t wait to see all the exciting things you accomplish over the next five years!
— Mary Jo Paige, manager
Bill Rozell, 5 YEARS
Cart & Range Attendant,
Druid Hills Pro Shop
While Bill is originally from Wisconsin, he came to Fairfield Glade from Illinois.
He worked for Caterpillar Tractor for 33 years, and also worked as a truck driver and with the Mobile Blood Bank.
His hobbies are playing golf and fishing.
Bill is always smiling and happy, and always willing to fill in or help with projects beyond the scope of his duties.
He has served as a starter and cart attendant.
Thank you, Bill, for 5 years of service!
— Rag Jones, manager
Brian Topping, 5 YEARS
Starter Ranger,
Stonehenge Pro Shop
Brian Topping has been working as a starter at Stonehenge for five years.
Brian is always quick to promote Stonehenge and Fairfield to guests and members alike.
Brian greets each guest and makes sure they feel welcome. He does everything in his power to make sure that they enjoy their time at the course.
In addition to his duties as a starter, Brian also volunteers his time to help with the Tennessee Senior and Women’s Opens.
When he is not at work, he enjoys cheering for his beloved Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Thanks, Brian, for all the hard work over the last five years and we look forward to many more.
— Jeremy Jones, manager
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.