Dennis Haveman
Seasonal Equipment Operator
Heatherhurst Golf Maintenance 5 Years
Mark Knaebel, manager
Dennis Haveman has completed his first five years at Heatherhurst golf maintenance. Dennis came out of retirement as a golf course superintendent to work with us. We are feel privileged to have a retired superintendent on staff. It is fun to trade stories and ideas with someone who has been down the same road. Thank you for all the good work. I know our members and guests appreciate it. Congratulations Dennis!
Steve Wallace
Seasonal Equipment Operator
Stonehenge Golf Maintenance
5 Years
Sean VanHoose, manager
Steve is an excellent asset to the Stonehenge Golf Maintenance team. He is capable of operating all of our equipment and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. He truly enjoys walk mowing greens for the exercise. We like to compare our daily step count. Steve not only enjoys working for FGCC but playing here as well. He plays golf as often as possible. Steve is well liked by his peers. It’s hard to believe he has only been with us for five years. It sure feels like longer. We look forward to the next five! Congratulations, Steve, your work here is much appreciated!
Ron Pohl
Starter Ranger
Druid Hills Pro Shop
5 Years
Rag Jones, Manager
Ron Pohl retired to Fairfield Glade in 2015 from Gulfport, MS, where he spent most of his adult life working for a security and fire alarm company. In 2016, he decided retirement wasn’t for him just yet and joined the Fairfield Glade team. Ron has worn many hats during his five years with us, including equipment operator, cart attendant and currently as a starter ranger. He is detail oriented and is always willing to fill in when needed. Ron is the president of the Men’s 18-Hole Golf Association, and he is an accomplished roller skater. During his free time, Ron works at restoring his 1951 Air Force M38 jeep. Thanks, Ron, for your service; here is the next five!
David Haines
Seasonal Equipment Operator
Dorchester Golf Maintenance
5 Years
Jason Pillow, Manager
David Haines is an exceptional person with a positive attitude and willingness to learn. Dave’s main task starting at 5:30 in the morning is to set up the back nine at Dorchester for daily play, which includes changing pin location, relocating tee markers, seeding divots from previous day, blowing debris from playing surfaces, recycling trash and cleaning up around the pro shop. Dave’s hard work and knowledge gained over the last five years helps us to improve the playability and experience at Dorchester Golf Club.
Paul Kupp
Seasonal Equipment Operator
Heatherhurst Golf Maintenance 10 Years
Mark Knaebel, manager
Mr. Paul Kupp is being recognized for 10 years of service at Heatherhurst Golf Maintenance. Paul’s primary job is setting up the back Brae for daily play. He changes hole locations, seeds tee divots, picks up trash, blows curbs, and hustles to stay ahead of the first morning tee times. Paul’s wife Joan says when he isn’t working, he deserves to do whatever he wants so Paul plays golf and rides around in a shiny Corvette. He also likes to grill and smoke food. An interesting fact about Paul: he played for the Kansas City Chiefs! Congratulations Paul, we look forward to the next 10!
William Taylor
Director of Racquet Sports
Racquet Sports
10 Years
Bob Weber, manager
Ten years ago, William Taylor was hired as the full-time head tennis pro, reporting to a Racquet Center manager. After a few years and some reorganization of the Racquet Center team, it was evident William had the skills and leadership abilities to be the Racquet Sports director. Over the last 10 years we have seen the Racquet Sports program improve and grow significantly with the addition of the outdoor pickleball courts. William has been instrumental in facilitating that growth as he worked with the Racquet Sports Committee, as well as various tennis and pickleball groups. He has been actively involved in the design of the new Racquet Center clubhouse, making sure it will be efficient for both our staff and customers. It has been a pleasure working with William and watching his growth along with the growth of the Racquet Sports Program these last 10 years. Please join me in congratulating and thanking William for his years of service to FGCC.
Dave LeFevre
Cart Range Attendant
Heatherhurst Pro Shop
10 Years
Jeremy Jones, manager
Dave Lefevre celebrates 10 years with the Community Club this year. When Dave first started with Heatherhurst, he was a range picker and later transitioned to the cart attendant position he holds today. Over the last 10 years he has worked many early mornings and late nights, ensuring customers have what they need to enjoy their day. Dave can be depended on to come in and get the job done no matter what obstacles he might encounter. Thank you, Dave, for your hard work and dedication to Heatherhurst for the past 10 years!
Barb Campbell
Central Tee Times Clerk
Central Tee Times
15 Years
Dawn Griffin, manager
Barb has been an asset to Central Tee Times for 15 years. She is a wealth of knowledge for our customers. Being a good golfer herself, she is great at recommending our courses and explaining the ins and outs of golf in Fairfield Glade. She also enjoys the other amenities we have here, so she can recommend which pool is best for the timeshare guest arriving for vacation. Barb has an amazing memory. She can remember which “John Smith” plays in which league without looking it up and she may even remember their Fairfield Glade ID number to boot. When a question of this sort comes up, Barb is the one to go to. She goes the extra step for people wanting a tee time. Her memory is so great that if a tee time comes open later in the week, she remembers who wanted it and calls them back to see if they are still interested. The rest of us have to write that stuff down. We all have enjoyed working with her and we hope she has many more years to give us at Central Tee Times. She is truly a very valuable employee. Cheers to you Barb!
Steve Coy
Marina Attendant
Dartmoor Marina
25 Years
Bob Sharkey, manager
Steve Coy is completing his 25th consecutive year of excellent service at the Dartmoor Marina during the 2021 season. Steve is an invaluable team member. Based on his experiences at Dartmoor and the great relationships that he has worked hard to develop over the years with both our internal and external customers, the team refers to Steve as “Mr. Dartmoor,” as he sets the bar for performance, work ethic and customer service. We can always count on Steve to exceed expectations, meet deadlines and keep his commitments. He has very strong interpersonal, customer service and people skills making him a great ambassador for the Community Club. Local residents and longtime recurring time-share guests always ask about Steve and how he is doing, which speaks volumes for the relationships that have been built over the past 25 years of serving our customers. Steve is self-motivated and a self-starter and is not afraid to address an issue or problem. Steve is very committed to his job, giving up his golfing day to cover for others. Bottom line, Steve is regarded by his peers as honest and sincere and has established his personal creditability by matching his own words with his actions. We have been very fortunate to have Steve as a member of the Community Club and the Dartmoor Team. Steve, thank you for all of your contributions these past 25 years!
Leon Woody
Community Patrol
Police Department
30 Years
Wes Pemberton, manager
Leon Woody began working for Fairfield Glade in 1991. He previously worked for Cumberland County EMS and as a game warden in Macon County, TN. A U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, Leon is well known throughout our community. In 2006, he accepted the position as the community house watch officer. He, better than anyone, knows the geographical layout of our community and if you need directions, just ask Leon. He is a lifelong resident of Cumberland County — and before Fairfield Glade was Fairfield Glade, it was just a dense wooded mountain top, and he knew the area very well. Leon loves the outdoors and is an avid hunter and fisherman. He has received many awards over the past 30 years and continues to be Fairfield Glade’s No. 1 fan. He enjoys his work each and every day and continues to exemplify the It’s my pleasure attitude. He and his wife Jannie live just outside of Crossville. They have three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who occupy a lot of their free time. If you want to know anything about the history of Fairfield Glade, just give Leon a call and chances are he can give the history and the dates it happened. It is our pleasure to work with Leon every day!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.