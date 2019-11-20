It's that time of year again, it seems like the sky is falling with leaves and branches coming down everywhere. We are fortunate that we have a place to take all those leaves that have fallen, our leaf and branch dump out by Red's Ale House. This has been a godsend for many and has been working quite well, until this year.
In years past, members have been very conscientious about where they put their leaves and branches. Leaves to the left, small branches to the right and dumping their yard waste as far back as possible. For some reason this year that self-control has changed. Over the last three or four weeks people seem to just be pulling in and dumping whatever they have in any location they wish, often blocking the dump to vehicle traffic. Logs the size of 10 to 12 inches and full trees are being dropped off as well as huge branches, which was never the intent for this area. Also, plastic bags are being dropped off without being emptied (plastic is not biodegradable). And this does not even mention the non-yard materials being left behind, such as old mattresses, old tires, toilets, and gas cans full of gas. None of this was the intent of this facility and, sorry for the pun, but this area is becoming a real dump.
We are asking that all take the time and little effort to use this facility properly. If you hire an outside contractor for your yard work, please advise them as to the proper use of this area.
Yes, private contractors can use the leaf dump if they are under the employ of a member.
If you see someone misusing the facility, please contact the FG Public Works Department at 484-3780 or the FG Police Department at 484-3785.
Please make the effort to use this facility wisely as it was established as a convenience to our residents and can be closed if this misuse continues, which is not what anyone wants to see happen.
Enjoy your fall, and help us ensure that you and all residents can continue to have this convenient place to dispose of leaves and yard waste.
