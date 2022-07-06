Hello! This message comes from the Druid Hills Golf and Food & Beverage subcommittees. We plan on issuing these updates monthly to keep everyone informed.
We want to take a moment and inform you of our progress thus far.
First, we would like to address the Druid Hills building itself. As presented at the Jan. 31 Fairfield Glade Community Club town hall (presentation available at www.fairfieldglade.cc), an independent building assessment team was brought in to assess the feasibility of remodeling the building.
With any and every remodel, no matter how big or small in scope, a building must be brought up to current building codes in its entirety.
The cost to bring the entire structure to current codes makes remodeling this facility cost prohibitive.
While sustainability of our resources is a goal of the community, this building simply has outlived its useful purpose and will be torn down.
One of the tasks of the Druid Hills Golf and Food & Beverage Subcommittees is to help ascertain what is needed in a new building to give both our golf and dining customers a great experience.
This information will be shared with the planners and with you, the residents, through later community outreach.
Second, we would like to address the strategy for Food and Beverage at Druid Hills. In the “Magnified” from Feb. 17, the board outlined the food and beverage strategy by location.
Druid Hills will be constructed as a neighborhood bar and grill.
You will be getting a survey soon from the Food & Beverage Subcommittee that will help us better understand your Food & Beverage venue usage.
A second survey will go out in the future which will focus on assessing menu, décor and entertainment preferences.
It is extremely important that you complete these surveys so we have your input into the planning.
Please note that when the new Druid Hills facility is complete, Stonehenge will shift to an evening dining experience different from its current state.
These two venues will each have a unique atmosphere to better serve the broader needs of our community — guests and residents alike.
Lastly, we would like to update you on the progress of our Golf Subcommittee, which has defined the “must haves” needed for the new Druid Hills Clubhouse from a golf perspective — pro shop area; offices for director of golf, head and assistant pros; office for Central Tee Time; and a central receiving area.
We have met with the Golf Group Leaders to outline what we believe to be the “must haves” and “like to have” areas.
This same information was provided to the community at large during previous town hall meetings.
The subcommittee is also researching Practice Facilities and Short Game areas that other clubs provide in order to determine what we would like to see added to our plans for the Druid Hills property.
Once we have met with the land planner, we will have a better idea of where these potential areas would fit into the new Druid Hills recommendations that the subcommittee will be developing.
The Golf Subcommittee will also be surveying the golf community to see what they would support.
As always, we encourage you to send any comments, questions or concerns to druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc/.
