Given the current advisories regarding COVID-19, you may be shying away from visiting the Public Works office of Fairfield Glade.
But give them a call and, more than likely, you’ll be speaking first with Administrative Assistant Jane Walker.
Jane is another member of the Club staff that has been on the job getting things done in the community for decades. Three of them plus two years to be exact.
Tracing her path from Member Records to Property Management, to Human Resources to the position she holds today is proof positive Jane Walker doesn’t walk away from a challenge.
And it’s why we’re spotlighting her journey in this edition of Magnified.
A Crossville resident since 1981 and a product of Cumberland County High School, where she took all the office courses she could, Jane first signed on with the developer of Fairfield Glade in 1988.
Having established herself as a flexible and talented team member, she was carried over through the transition to Fair-
field Glade Community Club.
Jane Walker’s flexibility serves her well in Public Works. Here, she assists property owners, prospective property owners, co-workers, contractors, realtors and others with issues relevant to roads, sanitation, vehicle maintenance, facilities maintenance, sewers and marinas.
But her involvement doesn’t stop there.
She also works with the Lakes Committee, taking minutes, overseeing the RV storage rental lot and working with the engineering company to keep the site map updated.
When she’s not helping get things done in Fairfield Glade, Jane somehow finds time to spend with her three daughters, four grandchildren and three sisters who have retired and live in Crossville.
All this keeps Jane Walker on the run.
