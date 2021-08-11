The Dartmoor Marina team would like to recognize and thank Robert Jackson from the Heatherhurst Golf Course for his ingenuity and creativity in modifying and improving the functionality of one of the Dartmoor boat trailers along with repair-
ing the hole and cracks in
the swan paddle boat pontoons.
During the loading of the swan onto its trailer to repair the steering mechanism, a 2-inch hole was poked in one of the pontoons.
To make repairs on the swan, the marina team believed we would have to haul it by trailer to a body shop in Crossville. They knew their current trailer we had was not road worthy, so they tried to make arrangements for a flatbed and fork truck to deliver it to a body shop to make the necessary repairs.
Tom Sawyer suggested the team contact Mark Knaebel at Heatherhurst to see if his team could help us out.
Knaebel and Jackson went to inspect the damage on the swan and said that they could repair the hole and the visible cracks.
The next issue was safely loading the swan onto the trailer to transport to Heatherhurst so that the repair job could be completed.
Jackson suggested modifying the trailer.
He made several modifications to the trailer, and off he went with the swan to Heatherhurst.
He was successful in patching the hole and visible cracks and in addition identified several more cracks in the other pontoon for repair.
Once completed, Jackson brought the swan back to Dartmoor, and it was set it afloat into the lake.
But he wasn’t finished.
Jackson took the trailer back to the Heatherhurst shop to make the temporary modifications permanent and more useful to load the swan plus the fishing boats on the trailer, then returned it back to the marina several days later.
The Dartmoor Marina team really appreciates the support they received from Jackson.
This is a great example of teamwork among the Fairfield Glade Community Club departments and demonstrates that there are no walls or boundaries between departments.
Thank you!
