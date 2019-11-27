It has been said that a budget is not just a collection of numbers, but an expression of values and aspirations.
Fairfield Glade Community Club's proposed budget for 2020 was presented to the community in a town hall meeting Nov. 13 at the Community and Conference Center. The presentation was made by Director of Finance Denise Dickinson. A question-and-answer session followed the presentation.
The process of assembling the proposed budget is extensive. The general manager, the director of finance and the senior management team (SMT) start preparing preliminary data in August.
Once August financials are finalized, the proposals are updated using year-to-date actuals and forecasted end-of-year data. The budget includes operational and capital budgets.
Prior to this, the board prepares guidelines for the budget, including parameters for employee raises, dues, cash reserves, amenity user fees, amenity reserve fees, sewer fees and debt service as a percentage of capital income. The Board also decides what capital projects will be supported in 2020 based on cost estimates provided by the Major Capital Projects Committee. These guidelines and the project information are provided to the SMT and Financial Advisory Committee (FAC).
The FAC assigns individual members to senior managers to review their respective budgets in early October. Next, the FAC meets with the general manager, the director of finance and the senior managers to review proposed operational budgets and capital projects. Then the FAC meets with the board and presents a recommended budget. The process of compiling and developing a proposed budget takes weeks and requires many hours of time from those involved.
Following the FAC's meeting with the board, the board holds discussions on the proposal and makes changes they deem appropriate. This is the proposed budget presented in the town hall meeting. You can view a video of the presentation and study the PowerPoint presentation on the Community Club website, members only section, under Latest News.
The board would like your input on the budget and request that you forward your questions and comments to board@fairfieldglade.cc. You may also attend the open board workshop session Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 8:30 a.m. in the Westchester Room at Legends.
The board will consider all members' comments and have a final discussion on the budget in the executive session Wednesday afternoon. A vote will be taken at the public board meeting Thursday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. in the library building on Lakeview Dr.
As residents and members of Fairfield Glade Community Club, we all have a stake in its future, financially and otherwise. And while members of the board have been elected and charged with approving the budget, we all have a voice. Abraham Lincoln said it best, "You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.
• • •
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT) — board@fairfieldglade.cc
