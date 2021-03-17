With so many changes in play, we’d like to update you on our 2021 plans for food and beverage.
An old Irish proverb holds that, “The laughter is brightest where the food is.”
Given the circumstances of our recent past and immediate future, we recognize the importance of laughter and its cousin, joy.
In an effort to give you more opportunities for laughter and joy, we’ve focused hard on where the food is – our dining establishments at Fairfield Glade.
Current COVID-19 advisories regarding social gathering sizes, and our desire to focus on the reopening of Stonehenge Grille as a year-round restaurant, require many actions and changes going forward in 2021.
Once the Stonehenge kitchen addition and renovations are complete in early April, we will be moving our daily restaurant operations from Legends and Fireside to Stonehenge Grille.
Stonehenge Grille will be open seven days a week — from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Like in 2020, we will have an empty table between each occupied table to comply with social distancing guidelines.
Initially, reservations will be required to help us manage social distancing and proper staffing, but we will take walk-ins if seats are available.
We will reserve the four bar seats for walk-ins also.
With the new kitchen, we have expanded the lunch and dinner menu significantly. The new dinner menu and breakfast items were introduced at Legends in February, and it can be seen on our website.
In an effort to maximize the dining experience at Stonehenge Grille, we will only be using Legends for those private banquets that make sense financially and for special holiday events, like Easter and Mother’s Day curbside pickup meals.
Once we are quite comfortable with Stonehenge Grille’s operations, we may do more events at Legends. A few theme nights may be introduced at Stonehenge first, however.
The Legends dining room will continue to be available for card players on a first-come, first-served basis 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, unless we have a private banquet there.
For privacy, the Westchester Room and Fireside Lounge will be available to rent for card players and small meetings. However, there will be no F&B service there, so you will need to get your F&B from the Druid Hills snack bar. Please contact Kim Toth at 931-707-2052 to reserve these rooms after April 12.
Kim should also be contacted if you are interested in doing an event at the Community and Conference Center. You can now use any caterer you wish, as long as they have the proper insurance coverage to protect FGCC.
We have a few “Preferred Caterers” such as Fortés Catering, Grade-A Catering and Willow Catering.
COVID-19 has had a significant negative impact on our F&B operations. We are taking the actions outlined above to put our operations more in line with what we expect to see throughout 2021.
We believe this will enable us to provide you a better experience at Stonehenge, provide more choices for those who wish to have an event at the CCC, and reduce our F&B subsidies significantly.
The late celebrity chef Paul Prudhomme stated, “You don’t need a silver fork to eat good food.” We would add, “… but you do need good restaurants when you dine out.”
Our goal is to assure you have them at Fairfield Glade. We thank you for your support as we realign or F&B operations.
