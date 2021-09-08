Wayne Findley can always be counted on to step up and do whatever needs to be done to get the job finished.
Findley is the Druid Hills Golf Course mechanic. It is his job to repair broken equipment and perform preventive maintenance on the 75 carts at the location.
Findley is always willing to help with all parts of golf course maintenance including mowing greens and fairways.
Recently one of other courses’ mechanics had to go out, and Findley volunteered to help that course out when they need help with repairs.
Thank you, Wayne, for going the Extra Mile to help during a time of need!
• • •
Chuck Hutchens, 10 YEARS
Foreman, Roads & Bridges
Chuck Hutchens started his career with Fairfield Glade on Aug. 11, 2011, as the Roads & Bridges foreman.
Chuck wears many hats as foreman: scheduler, interviewer, truck driver, snow remover and garbage man, to name a few.
Chuck is always willing to step in and lend a helping hand wherever he is needed.
Many days you will find Chuck laboring right alongside his team. He is certainly not afraid to get his hands dirty.
Thank you, Chuck, for 10 years of service. We look forward to many more!
— Bill Heidle, manager
• • •
MARY FORAN, 5 YEARS
Post Office Clerk, Post Office
Mary was one of the original employees when Fairfield Glade Community Club began operating the post office.
She takes her responsibilities seriously, which makes her a valuable asset to our community, the Club and the USPS.
Last year, when most people were not working due to COVID-19, Mary could be found at the counter accepting outgoing mail and packages, which was greatly appreciated by many of our residents — especially those trying to get much-needed goods (like TP!) to family members.
She truly cares about our customers ... and their dogs!
Congratulations on your first five years, Mary!
— Caron Baillie, manager
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.