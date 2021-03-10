Going the extra mile means making more of an effort than what is expected of you and doing it with a great attitude. It also means that you are a problem solver and your first answer is always, “Yes, I will make that happen.”
The January Extra Mile Award Winners are:
Jared Burkett — Burkett has done a fantastic job for the Club lately with his amazing efforts to take care of our members and our employees. This past year has been challenging on many levels and Burkett has worked hard to ensure our members receive the same consistent service they have always received. He is dedicated, creative with outside-the-box thinking, and is willing to always help others. The endless hours that he has spent and the professionalism he has shown have been an inspiration to others. We appreciate his positivity, patience, diligence and helpful nature.
Kim Toth — In what has turned out to be one of the most challenging years in most of our lifetimes, Toth has helped make a very difficult year so much better because of her efforts to go beyond expectations. Each year, she has taken on additional responsibilities and this year was no exception. In addition to Toth’s existing responsibilities of assisting with the CCC front desk team, coordinating marketing with other division team members, booking golf packages, booking rental spaces and working with corporate events and potential new residents, she was quick to jump in and take on even more responsibilities this year. Toth consistently provided extra assistance and support whenever needed. She is a quick learner and has excellent organizational skills. She works very effectively with people and demonstrates an “It’s my pleasure” attitude when providing customer service. These attributes and her efforts this past year have led to even greater job responsibilities as we plan for the growth of our division. We are proud to have her on our team and we are looking forward to seeing even more accomplishments ahead as she begins the New Year in her new position as Assistant Manager of Event & Program Sales. Thank you Kim for always “going the extra mile.”
Sanitation Department — Many departments here at Fairfield Glade work very hard and in various weather conditions, but there is one group that works in every kind of weather and sometimes even dangerous conditions. The Sanitation Department consists of Bill Henson, Gerald Matlock, Chris McCloud, Ian Mendes, and Daniel “Taz” Mundt. This group works tirelessly to ensure that homeowners as well as facilities are kept clear of waste. Many times during the holiday season they have to pull double routes. A lot is asked of this group and they never fail to step up and do what is needed. This team has been together for more than a year in an area of work that is neither glamorous nor enticing. They may not get noticed for the work they do behind the scenes, but they would surely be noticed if they were to stop. Thank you for all you do!
