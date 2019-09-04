Before 2012, there was just one hiking trail in Fairfield Glade. Built in the mid-1970s, it ran from the Overlook in the Windsor Bluff section down to Daddy's Creek. One way in and out. By 2013, trails had become an official part of the Community Club with governance and a budget. Construction on the first of the new Fairfield Glade trails began in the northeast properties using a bulldozer with finishing work done by hand.
Since then over 15 miles of sustainable woodland trails have been added. Combine those with over 6 miles of paved trails and there are ample hiking opportunities in Fairfield Glade, 14 different trails to be exact, to enjoy the simple and healthy activity of walking.
Our hiking trails have become a valued and highly rated feature of the Fairfield Glade lifestyle. Their existence is almost entirely due to the efforts of over 140 resident volunteers who freely give their time, talent and effort to the design and construction of the woodland trails. Volunteers also build benches and bridges, make signs, handle regular trimming, leaf blowing and removal of downed trees. Today about 20 volunteers meet on Saturday mornings to build and maintain the trail system. A number of residents have more than 400 hours invested in the trails, with some having well over 1,000 hours.
The Trails Committee arranges for machine contractors skilled in trail building to rough out new trails or rework earlier sections to make hiking easier. Several residents completed a 4-day trail course and are Certified Master Trail Builders. Their knowledge and experience is put to use designing changes in certain portions of our original trails that are too steep, too rocky or prone to water damage. Fairfield Glade trail designers take into consideration the type of hikers likely to use the woodland trails, including retirees new to hiking, grandchildren and visitors who aren't likely to have hiking shoes.
Trails in Fairfield Glade are designed to be inviting for both new and experienced hikers. On the Glastowbury Trail, those new to hiking can take a simple walk in the woods in sneakers and carrying water. This course is less than a mile long, and has a shortcut to make it less than a half-mile. In about a mile are views of a lake, stone steps, a bridge, two creek overlooks, 4 benches and a picnic table. As new hikers become more comfortable in the woods, they can use a hiking guide available at the Community & Conference Center. The guide shows a variety of ways to link several trails together for hikes from 2-6 miles using color-coded markers at each intersection. The 3-mile Red Hike, starting at either Rotherham Rd. or Catoosa Blvd. parking is an excellent next step.
Research shows that experiencing the tranquility of the woods helps lower the risk of heart disease, boosts bone density, improves balance and helps control weight. Walking for just a half hour in the woods causes a change in mood, lowers blood pressure and reduces stress. As an added benefit, multiple studies have found that real estate values rise when homes are near green space walking and hiking opportunities!
In 2015 the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon was organized in an effort to promote use of our many trails. That year, 300 hikers completed the marathon. In 2017, 900 registered for the event. Last year registrations totaled over 1,500 hikers and walkers.
Fairfield Glade trails have been featured since the Hiking Marathon began, earning high praise for their bridges, rock features, vistas and for just plain fun. They're your trails. It's a healthy activity. It's fun, and it's free. With the Cumberland County Hiking Marathon getting under way, now is a great time to get started.
Residents can register on-line for the Hiking Marathon. Information on both the full and the half-marathon can be printed out. Hikers have the entire month of September to do all the hikes. Participants get a special Hiking Marathon shirt for the half-marathon. Hikers completing the full marathon get the shirt plus a nice patch. Dogs are encouraged, too! To learn more about this event, go to: http://time2meet.com/marathon. Register at: http://time2meet.com/marathon/registration.shtml.
Residents interested in volunteering with the Fairfield Glade Trail Crew can contact Mark Richie at xmedia2@frontiernet.net.
"And into the forest I go, to lose my mind and find my soul." -John Muir, Father of the National Parks.
