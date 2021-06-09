Fairfield Glade Community Club presents the Druid Hills Snack Bar Team as the April 2021 Extra Mile Award winners.
Team members Beth Gower, Judy Paruszkiewicz, Linda Larocque, Sophie Nahod and Lindsay Lawson are receiving this because of their outstanding contribution to the Stonehenge Turn Stand food operations.
When Stonehenge opened back up this season, the restaurant was unable to open at the same time. During this gap, the Club was without a source for hot dogs and sandwiches for the Stonehenge players.
The ladies at Druid provided that service not only for the Druid Hills players but also the Stonehenge golfers. Multiple trips were often made each day to bring over more food.
Thanks to their commitment to service, everything went so smoothly.
If you’re wondering if it was one or two hot dogs a day, it was up to 50 hot dogs and many sandwiches made fresh, wrapped and prepared for the Stonehenge Turn Stand.
Thank you, Druid Hills Snack Bar Team, for your teamwork and commitment to service.
