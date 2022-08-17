Druid Hills Project greetings from the Druid Hills Golf and Food & Beverage subcommittees!
As promised, we want to keep you, our residents, updated on our progress. Again, if you have suggestions for the Golf or Food & Beverage subcommittees, please send those to druidhillsprojects@fairfieldglade.cc/. We look forward to receiving your comments.
The Druid Hills Steering Committee, including the chairs of the Golf and Food & Beverage subcommittees, met with the McMahon Group representatives, who are doing the land use plan for the new Druid Hills facility, on Wednesday, July 20.
Their site evaluation will determine how our new Druid Hills Clubhouse and golf facilities will be situated on the land comprising the Druid Hills complex.
The Golf and Food & Beverage subcommittees would like to thank all the residents who attended the Community Information Fair and stopped by the Druid Hills Project table to provide comments and just chat with us. We appreciate input from members of our community.
The Food & Beverage Subcommittee reminds all residents to please complete and return your Food & Beverage survey.
If you did not receive the email with the link to the survey, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/FGCC_DruidHills/.
All residents with a Community Club member number, including the letters, may complete the survey.
This is the first of a series of short surveys we will use to gather your input.
Your responses are vital in assisting us in crafting Food & Beverage operations at the new Druid Hills facility more in line with resident wishes.
We want to build a facility that you, our residents, will support — but we need your help!
The Golf Committee continues to research what other clubs are doing to provide practice facilities and short game practice areas.
We have visited several golf clubs in Tennessee and have seen examples of what other clubs around the country have implemented.
Now that we have met with the McMahon Group to see what options we have for land use, we will develop more detailed plans and present recommendations.
