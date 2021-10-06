Justin Cooper is being recognized by Fairfield Community Club for literally grinning and “baring” it all on Aug. 12, when a customer’s golf cart got loose and ended up in No. 5 pond.
Still carrying some of his personal items, Justin volunteered to strip down and jump in to retrieve the golf cart.
His quick actions allowed the customer to get back all of his belongings, including
a cellphone that still operated.
Justin’s dedication was appreciated on this and every other day, as he proves to be a hardworking, committed and dependable employee.
We are thankful for his service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.