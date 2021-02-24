Congratulations to the recipients of Fairfield Glade Community Club’s 2020 annual awards.
They truly exhibited the “It’s My Pleasure” attitude and created fond memories for others even during a very unusual year with COVID-19 impacting everything.
And the winners are ...
Outstanding New Employee — John Blankenship, IT
Extra Mile Award — Justin Viles, Vehicle Maintenance
Behind the Scenes — Thomas Hawn, Facilities Maintenance
Club Promoter — Brian Topping, Stonehenge Pro Shop; and Leon Woody, Police Department
Team Player — Sam Hall, Receiving (not pictured) and Trish Pflug, Community and Conference Center
Service in Excellence — Adam Forgey, Heatherhurst Pro Shop
MVP — Fatima Pena, Police Department
Team Member of the Year — Danny Brewer, F&B (back of the house)
Manager of the Year — Cara Vaughan, IT; Bill Heidle, Roads and Bridges; and Dawn Griffin, Central Tee Times
Dream Teams are Racquet Sports and Sewer Systems.
The Racquet Sports Dream Team includes William Taylor, Dylan Nelson, Eileen Bondie, Ed Wetmiller, James Mitchell and (not pictured) Robert Ellis, Marcia Johnson and Karen Warner.
The Sewer Systems Dream Team includes Craig Asberry, Theo Delorey, Keith Gardner, Carl Gill, Todd Hamby, Danny Kirk, Mike Monday, AJ Patton, Ross Plotner, John Robbins, Jason Wills, Daniel Young and (not pictured) Bruce Evans, Ken Krause, Mike Livesay and Roger Potter.
Congratulations, again, to these winners.
If you see any of these outstanding employees out and about, give them a great big “atta boy” high five and let them know how much you appreciate them.
