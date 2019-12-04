The Fairfield Glade Community Club Board of Directors and Cumberland County agree: it's in both parties' interests to return the county's inventory of Fairfield Glade delinquent, foreclosed tax sale properties to the county's active tax rolls, and restore them when sold to be eligible dues-paying membership lots for the Community Club. Further, the Board believes that working with the current county administration to reach a reasonable resolution for both parties will reinforce the constructive and cooperative relationship we have established over time.
The Board is of the opinion that any effort to force the county into paying Community Club dues would generate the significant expense of a protracted legal action and provoke hostility toward Fairfield Glade, regardless of the legal outcome.
The Board wants to encourage the county to continue moving the delinquent foreclosed properties through the tax sale process. If the county is required to pay membership dues to the Club as a result of the tax sale, they will have no incentive to move the foreclosed properties through the process. This would increase the inventory of unmarketable Fairfield Glade lots, deterring future property owners and new residents due to the accumulated delinquent taxes and Community Club dues.
It should also be noted that if legal action were to result in the county being forced to pay Community Club dues, the county would then be entitled to property owner voting rights and Community Club membership privileges. The unintended consequence of this legal action would be a 1,100-vote, county-owned voting bloc.
It is important to remember that in 2006, a group of individual property owners took legal action against the then Fairfield Glade developer to reclaim their individual investments. The Tennessee Attorney General settlement favored the group of property owners. The unforeseen consequence of that decision, however, was the creation of what is now the 1,300-plus Wyndham-owned voting bloc.
Cumberland County acquired these lots because the previous owners failed to meet their legal obligation to pay property taxes in accordance with applicable Tennessee laws and regulations. The land ownership was subsequently transferred to the county even though it has no past, present, or future vested interest in the ownership of these properties. The county has not gained any special benefit through this land ownership. In fact, it incurred significant costs in the process of following state laws in the acquisition of these lots.
The Community Club has not incurred any additional costs or expenses associated with the county's ownership of these lots.
Because they are largely unimproved lots with limited or no access, the Club has not had to provide for public safety, sewer services or road maintenance. We are not providing any special services to the owners of these lots. Because the previous owners did not meet their legal obligation to the Community Club, the Club has not had to incur any costs to service these lots.
Finally, the Board of Directors has been working with the current county administration for over a year to resolve the issue reasonably for both parties. The Board believes these efforts are in the best interest of the Community Club membership and Cumberland County.
Both parties expect an agreement by early next year. As in any successful negotiation, a reasonable outcome amounts to both parties achieving something, but neither achieving everything it hoped for.
• • •
FGCC Board of Directors and Senior Management Team (SMT) — board@fairfieldglade.cc
