The Fairfield Glade Community Club, a property owners association, has one purpose — to
preserve your property’s value
and interest in the assets of the Club.
Every property owner is a member of the Community Club and is thereby qualified to serve on the board of directors as well as the many committees that support the board.
Members work together toward a common goal — that of protecting and growing our property values.
What does a POA do?
There are certain community standards established by the Covenants and Restrictions and the
policies put in place by the
board.
These standards maintain and enhance the community on many levels.
Take aesthetics, for example. The color of your home, the style of house being built, the type of driveway and landscaping must all be consistent with standards established and approved by the community’s architectural control committee.
This applies to a newly constructed home or a home remodel if it affects the exterior appearance of the home.
These standards also establish reasonable practices for parking of vehicles on your property, including RVs, trailers and boats.
Advantages of having a POA
The benefits of having standards like those mentioned previously are many.
Appearance is very important. Pleasing curb appeal throughout makes the community more attractive to potential home buyers.
What they see are well-kept homes, lawns and gardens.
What they don’t see are overgrown lawns, old furniture sitting out or on a porch, or vehicles parked permanently in the yard.
The color of homes should blend with the natural aesthetics of the community.
Some may find this restricts their freedom of expression. However, this only applies to home exteriors.
Inside the home, one has total freedom to display colors and décor that express your individual taste.
Maintaining the outside of your home in keeping with the com-
munity standards established by the POA allows everyone to en-
joy the beauty, serenity and co-
hesiveness that these standards make possible. And the increased value of every home in the community.
Living in a POA community also affords access to the variety of amenities the community offers.
In Fairfield Glade, these would include well-manicured golf courses, indoor and outdoor pools, tennis and pickleball courts, well-marked hiking trails, lakes with beach access for swimming, boat docks and marinas with bait and tackle, along with a community center complete with meeting rooms, indoor pool, ballrooms for food and beverage events and a gymnasium for different sporting activities.
Living in a community that has a POA also helps deter many nuisance activities including home-based businesses such as dog kennels or bed-and-breakfast establishments that can negatively impact the neighborhood with noise and traffic.
Without a POA, one would have to engage with local government and deal with bureaucracy and inaction to resolve complaints.
Contrast that with a POA, which is more responsive because it is comprised of POA members within the community. Members whose properties are also affected by such nuisances.
POA communities tend to work best when the rules are fair, and enforcement is proactive by the POA.
POA communities are successful when there is a combined effort by the members, the board and staff, working together to make all these advantages and benefits a reality.
In the property standards committee’s next article, the responsibilities of these three entities will be discussed.
