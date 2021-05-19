Jack Sixkiller, 25 YEARS
Golf Pro, Dorchester Pro Shop
Jeff Houston, manager
Jack started at Fairfield on April 1, 1996. He has spent his entire career at the Dorchester Golf Course.
He has worked for and with many golf professionals at Dorchester during his 25 years, all of whom have went on to do better things because of their time spent with Jack.
He came to us as a proud Shocker from Wichita State University, where he majored in Soviet and Chinese politics.
When not at work, which is rare, Jack can be found spending time with his wife Monica and watching their son Alex play baseball for Stone Memorial.
Jack has been blessed with a very good golf game and a keen sense of humor. Jack is also a huge Braves fan and a big fan of chainsaws.
Thank you, Jack, for your dedication to Dorchester and Fairfield Glade over the last 25 years, and here is to many years to come.
Bruce Evans, 10 YEARS
Director of Sewer Systems
Wastewater Treatment Plant
Bob Weber, manager
I wish I could take the credit for hiring Bruce Evans but he arrived a few months before I did.
Over the last 10 years, Bruce has been instrumental in significant improvements to our sewer system, as well as providing great customer service to our residents when they have a grinder pump fail, and members who need grinder pumps installed for new homes. Bruce has helped with the design and implementation of the following major projects in the last 10 years:
• A new drip field wastewater disposal system to comply with Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation regulations;
• A new secondary force main to provide better flow and backup capabilities;
• Sewer collection system expansions on Amherst Dr., Amherst Lane, and Wycliff Lane;
• Working with Tennessee Department of Transportation and local engineers on moving and enhancing the sewer system along Peavine Rd.
• Installation of backup diesel pumps at all major pump stations
Thanks for your 10 years of outstanding service, Bruce!
