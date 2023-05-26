Nature has recently begun to get really interesting.
Birds are flying, gnats are flying and pollen is flying.
I thought that I might share some photos of some activity just from the last two weeks.
Of the 40 bluebird boxes that I personally monitor, 33 babies have already fledged: 28 bluebirds and five Carolina chickadees. Seventy-seven other babies will fledge in the next week or two, and 150 eggs haven’t hatched yet. Activity is very high.
But not every nest is successful. We lost one nest to a rat snake, and a flying squirrel is raising three baby squirrels in another bluebird nest box. A friend lost a nest of eggs to another flying squirrel.
While laying out a new trail in the county, John Conrad and a team of trail builders accidentally scared a wild turkey from her nest. They discovered a large cache of turkey eggs getting ready to turn into turkey poults soon.
This is a larger than normal number of eggs for one turkey. Perhaps two hens contributed to this nest.
Hopefully the trail builders will be the only ones to find this nest. Skunks, raccoons, opossums, rat snakes and even bears would love to find this large omelet breakfast.
Speaking of bears, there have been several local photos on Facebook recently of large bears showing up on backyard cameras, primarily looking for birdfeeders, and cat food on porches.
For the third year in a row, a bear — or bears — have pulled down bluebird boxes at the Fairfield Glade wastewater treatment plant.
They will rip a nest box completely apart to get to the eggs or babies.
On a lighter note, the wild mountain laurel in my backyard and along some of our trails, has been in peak form.
Mountain laurel is one of the most beautiful wildflowers, but the flowers only last a week or two. Enjoy it while it is here.
Two years ago, my wife and I planted wildflowers from American Meadows (find it online) in a portion of my backyard.
They have been a fabulous success. The mix that we bought included annuals, perennials, and biennials. Most of the flowers come back automatically each year.
This year the sweet Williams showed up for the first time. Different varieties of the wildflowers show up every week, all summer long.
Another thing just beginning to show up are the deer fawns. Mary Pierce sent me a photo of a newborn in her flower bed last week.
Mary knew that there was no need to call anyone because the fawn is not lost or orphaned. The mother will show up hours later to feed and relocate her baby.
And, my yard had another visitor last week. A box turtle was heading into our flower bed one morning. Box turtles have a limited territory, and some people spot the same turtle on their property year after year.
They often lay their eggs during a rainstorm, so I will check the garden carefully to see if I can see evidence of some recent excavation for box turtle eggs.
May is one of the best times of the year to enjoy nature.
Comments, questions or suggestions for future nature articles are welcome at don.hazel@gmail.com.
