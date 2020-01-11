Cumberland County Habitat for Humanity honors Carrie Magee as its December Volunteer of the Month.
Magee volunteers as an office phone partner twice a month.
“When I first came to volunteer at Habitat for Humanity, I thought it would be nice to just get out of the house,” she said. “After volunteering for over a year now, I have to say that it has been such a wonderful experience being part of such an amazing family. Habitat for Humanity is a wonderful cause to help wonderful people.”
Magee was born in Singapore and grew up in England. She lived in Sanford, NC, and worked as the assistant to the special education director for Lee County Schools before coming to Tennessee five years ago.
She has also volunteered her time for the last nine years as a coach with the Winter Special Olympics in North Carolina.
“Carrie brings so much vibrant energy and enthusiasm to this organization,” said Habitat Development Director Vanessa Petty. “She’s a compassionate person that loves just helping others.
“We are blessed to have Carrie as part of our Habitat for Humanity family.”
Habitat for Humanity is thankful for all their volunteers. Individuals can continue to support Habitat for Humanity by signing up to spend some time helping in the ReStore or on the construction site. No experience is necessary.
Call 931-484-4565, visit www.cchabitatforhumanity.com or stop by the office/Restore at 329 McLarty Lane, Crossville, for information about volunteering or donating.
