Former Fairfield Glade resident Carl McLeod is captain of the American Legion Post 186 South Carolina Color/Honor Guards, which has been selected for advanced training with the Arlington Ceremonial Old Guard.
The 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, traditionally known as “The Old Guard,” is the oldest active-duty infantry unit in the Army, serving the nation since 1784.
In addition to protecting the president of the United States, members of The Old Guard also stand watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Prerequisites as a recognized American Legion Post and Department of Defense certifications allowed Post 186 to complete the rigorous application process with the assistance of the office of U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-SC, and through coordination with officers in Arlington, VA.
MacLeod, a former Cumberland County commissioner, and Post 186’s Color/Honor Guard will receive training on casket bearing, firing party, flag folding and color guard training, followed by visiting the Caisson, Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and other areas within Arlington National Cemetery.
Post 186’s Color/Honor Guard volunteer more than 2,000 hours a year providing military honors.
This training will help the group to sharpen their skills to provide a moving tribute of lasting importance to a veteran’s family on behalf of the president of the United States, the veteran’s Branch of Service, and a grateful nation for their honorable and faithful service to the country.
MacLeod and his wife, Suzie, will join the 21 other members of the American Legion Post 186 South Carolina Color/Honor Guard and their spouses in traveling to Arlington on Sept. 19-22.
The group is currently raising money to cover their travel and lodging expenses. Mail donations to American Legion Post 186, 4285 Pine Dr., Little River, SC 29566, ATTN: Color/Honor Guard; or contact MacLeod at 1SGMacLeod@gmail.com for more information.
