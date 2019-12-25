Carl MacLeod, 9th District county commissioner, has resigned his position effective Jan. 1, 2020.
“… My family and I are moving out of state. It has been a pleasure being a part of the Cumberland County Commission. I am so proud of all we have accomplished and I have no doubt the commission and mayor will continue these successes in the future. If I can be of any assistance during the time it will take to fill the position, please don’t hesitate to ask,” MacLeod’s resignation letter states.
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster suggested the county commission declare a vacancy in the 9th District and accept resumes and cover letters at the county mayor’s office from potential candidates interested in the 9th District seat until Jan. 9, 2020, at noon, and to notify the mayor in writing.
Potential candidates for the vacant seat must be a resident of the district.
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, made that motion and it was supported by Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner. It was unanimously approved.
The county commission will give candidates a time to present themselves during the January meeting and the commission will appoint one of the candidates.
The seat will then be on the county’s general election ballot in August 2020. The person who wins in that election will serve the remainder of the term, which ends in 2022.
A 6th District county commission seat will also be on the the August 2020 general election ballot as Joe Sherrill was appointed earlier this year to fill a vacancy in the 6th District.
MacLeod was elected to the county commission in 2018.
Commissioners Chad Norris, 1st District; John Patterson, 9th District; and MacLeod did not attend the meeting.
