It is with regret and great sadness that I announce that Jaimon Lyons, director of food & beverage, will be leaving FGCC on May 27 to take a new position as general manager of SSA Group at the Chattanooga Zoo.
In his new position, he will serve as the primary onsite client liaison responsible for maintaining an excellent relationship and ensuring client and customer satisfaction, as well as managing the onsite management team and employees running the day-to-day operations.
We would like to thank Jaimon for his service and contributions to FGCC and wish him all the success in his new role.
We appreciate your patience, flexibility and support during this transitional period.
Please contact me at bweber@fairfieldglade.cc or 931-707-2123 with any comments or questions regarding our Stonehenge Grille operation. Thanks.
